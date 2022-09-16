Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Ethereum merge: What it means for crypto

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 16 SEP 2022   12:53PM

Ethereum's long-awaited merge has been finalised, the US$180 billion cryptocurrency's upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism slashing its energy consumption by 99.95%.

Explaining the merge, Labrys founder and chief executive Lachlan Feeney said: "The merge occurred when Ethereum's existing execution layer 'merged' with the new proof-of-stake consensus layer, the Beacon Chain, on September 15."

"The merging of the two removes the need for energy-intensive 'mining' and transfers the responsibility of block production to the validators operating on the Beacon Chain. The Beacon Chain has been operational since December 2020 running in parallel with the existing Ethereum proof-of-work chain."

Put another way, Ethereum's developers said to imagine Ethereum as a spaceship that launched before it was ready for an interstellar voyage. After significant testing, it became time to hot-swap a new engine for the old one mid-flight.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"This merged the new, more efficient engine into the existing ship enabling it to take on the universe," the developers explained.

Feeney continued that ultimately, the merge allows the Ethereum blockchain to achieve the same level of security, scalability and decentralisation whilst consuming 99.95% less energy. Also, as proof-of-stake uses significantly less energy, the cost to secure the network drops significantly.

"Pre-merge, it costs about 13,000 Ethereum - equivalent to AUD $30 million - everyday to secure the network. Mining is very expensive, and miners will only mine if the job is profitable, hence the cost," Feeney said.

Moreover, the Ether used to pay miners was created out of thin air which put inflationary pressure on the cryptocurrency. Post-merge, new Ether issued to pay for securing the network will drop 90%.

Feeney noted that if the network is active enough, Ethereum will move from an inflationary to a deflationary asset.

On the merge's significance, BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler commented: "The successful Ethereum merge is an audacious feat of technical innovation."

"Years in the planning, it demonstrates the robustness not just of the Ethereum network but also the viability of blockchain technology. For today, this event can indicate to investors the technical capabilities and brain power behind the Ethereum network."

Likewise, Feeney added: "It's difficult to overstate just how significant the merge is."

"It's certainly the biggest Ethereum upgrade by far, is widely considered the biggest upgrade of any blockchain ever, and many people would argue that it is up there with the creation of Bitcoin and blockchain itself."

"For the last seven years, engineers have been so focused on the merge it has come at the expense of other upgrades to the blockchain. Now that the merge is complete, engineers can focus on a long-term roadmap of exciting upgrades, the collective impact of which will be huge."

Read more: EthereumLachlan FeeneyBTC MarketsCaroline Bowler
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Holon, Gemini launch retail crypto funds
Citi pilots Bitcoin custody service platform
BTC Markets gains ASFL
Selfwealth announces crypto offering
3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products
First crypto ETFs launch on Cboe Australia
ETF Securities to win Australian crypto ETF race
Aussies place 17th for crypto profits
SelfWealth adds crypto

Editor's Choice

Insignia appoints head of technical services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has named a new head of technical services following the retirement of Martin Breckon.

Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer analysis of publicly available retirement income strategy summaries shows a great disparity between super funds' approaches.

Susan Buckley to leave QIC

ELIZABETH FRY
After almost 21 years at Queensland Investment Corporation, Susan Buckley has decided to step down as managing director of the liquid markets group.

UniSuper caps future investment in fossil fuels

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The board of UniSuper has imposed a cap on fossil fuel exposure of 7% and has divested from companies that generate more than 10% of revenue from the extraction and production of thermal coal.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.