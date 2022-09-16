Ethereum merge: What it means for crypto

Ethereum's long-awaited merge has been finalised, the US$180 billion cryptocurrency's upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism slashing its energy consumption by 99.95%.

Explaining the merge, Labrys founder and chief executive Lachlan Feeney said: "The merge occurred when Ethereum's existing execution layer 'merged' with the new proof-of-stake consensus layer, the Beacon Chain, on September 15."

"The merging of the two removes the need for energy-intensive 'mining' and transfers the responsibility of block production to the validators operating on the Beacon Chain. The Beacon Chain has been operational since December 2020 running in parallel with the existing Ethereum proof-of-work chain."

Put another way, Ethereum's developers said to imagine Ethereum as a spaceship that launched before it was ready for an interstellar voyage. After significant testing, it became time to hot-swap a new engine for the old one mid-flight.

"This merged the new, more efficient engine into the existing ship enabling it to take on the universe," the developers explained.

Feeney continued that ultimately, the merge allows the Ethereum blockchain to achieve the same level of security, scalability and decentralisation whilst consuming 99.95% less energy. Also, as proof-of-stake uses significantly less energy, the cost to secure the network drops significantly.

"Pre-merge, it costs about 13,000 Ethereum - equivalent to AUD $30 million - everyday to secure the network. Mining is very expensive, and miners will only mine if the job is profitable, hence the cost," Feeney said.

Moreover, the Ether used to pay miners was created out of thin air which put inflationary pressure on the cryptocurrency. Post-merge, new Ether issued to pay for securing the network will drop 90%.

Feeney noted that if the network is active enough, Ethereum will move from an inflationary to a deflationary asset.

On the merge's significance, BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler commented: "The successful Ethereum merge is an audacious feat of technical innovation."

"Years in the planning, it demonstrates the robustness not just of the Ethereum network but also the viability of blockchain technology. For today, this event can indicate to investors the technical capabilities and brain power behind the Ethereum network."

Likewise, Feeney added: "It's difficult to overstate just how significant the merge is."

"It's certainly the biggest Ethereum upgrade by far, is widely considered the biggest upgrade of any blockchain ever, and many people would argue that it is up there with the creation of Bitcoin and blockchain itself."

"For the last seven years, engineers have been so focused on the merge it has come at the expense of other upgrades to the blockchain. Now that the merge is complete, engineers can focus on a long-term roadmap of exciting upgrades, the collective impact of which will be huge."