ETFs start 2023 with a bang: BetaShares

Australia's ETF industry grew 3.7% in January for a total monthly market cap increase of $4.7 billion, according to BetaShares' latest review.

The report, penned by BetaShares chief commercial officer Ilan Israelstam, said that industry assets under management ended the first month of the year at a record $138.5 billion, largely due to the global share market rebound.

"The share market rally contributed to the bulk of industry growth in January, with only 12% of the growth attributable to net flows, which amounted to $0.6 billion," Israelstam said.

"ASX ETF trading value increased 5.1% month on month for a total of $7 billion, a decent result given the typically lighter January summer period."

Fixed income strategy received the highest level of inflows at $233 million, followed by international equities ($169 million).

Meanwhile, the usually popular Australian equities category was "shunned" by investors, which saw net outflows of $38 million.

"Notably, however and notwithstanding the strong gains for the month, investors continued to buy short exposures which received $150 million of net inflows - potentially illustrating that investors believe the worst is not yet over for the share markets," Israelstam said.

Israelstam added that it was also a dramatically positive month for performance in crypto assets.

"As such, our Crypto Innovators ETF was the best performing ETF... Returning 48% for the month," he noted.

The report stated that January's top three ETF products by market cap were the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF, the Magellan Global Fund (Open Class) and the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF.