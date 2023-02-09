Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ETFs start 2023 with a bang: BetaShares

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 9 FEB 2023   12:42PM

Australia's ETF industry grew 3.7% in January for a total monthly market cap increase of $4.7 billion, according to BetaShares' latest review.

The report, penned by BetaShares chief commercial officer Ilan Israelstam, said that industry assets under management ended the first month of the year at a record $138.5 billion, largely due to the global share market rebound.

"The share market rally contributed to the bulk of industry growth in January, with only 12% of the growth attributable to net flows, which amounted to $0.6 billion," Israelstam said.

"ASX ETF trading value increased 5.1% month on month for a total of $7 billion, a decent result given the typically lighter January summer period."

Fixed income strategy received the highest level of inflows at $233 million, followed by international equities ($169 million).

Meanwhile, the usually popular Australian equities category was "shunned" by investors, which saw net outflows of $38 million.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"Notably, however and notwithstanding the strong gains for the month, investors continued to buy short exposures which received $150 million of net inflows - potentially illustrating that investors believe the worst is not yet over for the share markets," Israelstam said.

Israelstam added that it was also a dramatically positive month for performance in crypto assets.

"As such, our Crypto Innovators ETF was the best performing ETF... Returning 48% for the month," he noted.

The report stated that January's top three ETF products by market cap were the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF, the Magellan Global Fund (Open Class) and the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF.

Read more: BetaSharesIlan Israelstam
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ETF industry poised for growth: BetaShares
Ethical, sustainable ETFs top $9bn
US inflation hits one-year low
BetaShares unveils interest rate hedged bond ETF
Thematic ETP launches lag funds flow
Budget deficit pressured by debt costs
BetaShares adds to thematic ETF lineup
Managed funds industry records $16bn net flows
Ethical ETF popularity soars
BetaShares to list new fund

Editor's Choice

"A lawyer's picnic": QAR report slammed

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:11PM
Consumer bodies have criticised the Quality of Advice Review's final report, saying the proposals create a two-tier system whereby poorer Australians will only be able to access conflicted advice.

Super disruptors throw in the towel

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
The number of Millennial-targeted super funds continue to fall by the wayside, halving to just 14 nearly a decade after attempting to disrupt the superannuation sector.

ESG lead salaries hit $350k: Recruiter

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:49PM
Average salaries for heads of ESG have seen a double-digit increase over the past 12 months, according to ESG executive search and recruitment specialist Talent Nation.

Government introduces gender pay gap bill

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
New legislation to close the gender pay gap has been introduced, requiring employers to publish pay gap data for increased transparency.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.