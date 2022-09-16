ETFs, smart beta grow in popularity

Financial advisers continue to be engaged with ETF strategies, with 88% using them to boost client portfolios in Australia this year.

The annual VanEck Australian Smart Beta Survey collected data from 650 Australian financial advisers and brokers; the average participant was a financial adviser with 20 years of industry experience.

It found two in three respondents increased their ETF usage over the past 12 to 18 months with the intention to reduce total portfolio costs.

VanEck also highlighted that 46% of financial professionals currently use smart beta strategies and a further 40% are evaluating or planning to in the next year.

It said 59% of surveyed participants employ two or more smart beta strategies, which is an increase from 56% in 2020.

The leading smart beta approaches in equities are single quality factor and ESG, however ESG smart beta approaches have declined to 31% from 38% in 2021.

Over half (56%) are using smart beta as a replacement or substitute for active management and 99% are satisfied with their investment.

VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron explained this will only expand the market further.

"The expected increase in usage will drive further growth of the ETF market in Australia as it heads towards a market capitalisation of $150 billion by end of 2022, of which portion smart beta ETFs are likely to account for 18%," he said.

"Those who use smart beta are overwhelmingly happy with the product, while 80% see smart beta investments as good value for money, up from 75% in 2021."

Neiron explained that, despite market volatility, fund managers aren't taking an active approach.

"By way of example, the June 2022 SPIVA scorecard by S&P Dow Jones revealed 31.8% of Australian equity mid and small cap funds beat their benchmark indices in the six months. Over the longer term, 51% underperformed over 15 years," he said.

Neiron added that advisers are seeking targeted investment outcomes in their portfolio construction process, employing smart beta ETFs, with flows into smart beta ETFs accelerating.

"The proportion of net flows going into smart beta strategies rose to 26.6% in August this year from 20.2% in 2021, with that gain outpacing both active and market capitalisation strategies," Neiron said.

"Smart beta strategies now make up 15.2% of the total ETP industry, up 8% from the prior year, again outpacing growth in active and market capitalisation strategies."

The report further revealed the reason for not embracing ETF and smart beta strategies was a lack of knowledge.

Around 41% of participants admitted to not knowing enough about ETFs while 71% said it's a mix between not knowing enough and it not being available on the APL.