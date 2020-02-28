ETF popularity soars 52%

Latest insights from Morningstar show Australia's ETF market grew 52% in 2019, reaching highs of $61 billion in assets.

It's a far cry from two decades ago; the industry was worth $3 billion in 2010, and there were only 27 ETF products available for investors.

Morningstar manager research analyst Ksenia Zaychuk said she expects the sector to continue on this trajectory.

"It's likely we will continue seeing the same growth in ETFs over the next 10 years," she said.

There are now 213 ETFs in Australia, with products spanning a wide range of equities, fixed interest, multisector, and real estate.

Zaychuk said most surprising was an increase in fixed interest ETFs.

"Fixed interest ETFs are a relatively new concept to the local market, there were none listed in 2010," she said.

"With more than $4.3 billion in flows to those products in 2019, a lot has changed."

Of the five new fixed interest products launched in 2019, two of these were active ETFs.

"Such interest might be due to the strong performance from both the Australian and global fixed-interest markets; the Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+Yr TR and Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate TR Hedged AUD indexes returned 7.26% and 7.19%, respectively, in 2019," Zaychuk said.

"With global central banks keeping interest rates low in conjunction with the promise of lower fees for passive vehicles, demand for fixed interest ETFs could persist."

There are currently 30 fixed interest ETFs in Australia, compared with 87 global equities products, and 47 Australian equities ETFs.

Zaychuk argues active managers have warmed to ETFs as a way to distribute their strategies.

"In 2019, we saw nine new active ETFs added to Morningstar database, representing 41% of all new launches (45% was in passive ETFs and 14% in strategic-beta ETFs), and it was a similar story in 2018," she said.

"Although the number of active ETFs is increasing year on year, the assets they are attracting are highly concentrated."

Magellan has the lion's share of assets with its Global Equities ETF, Global Equities (Currency Hedged) and Infrastructure (Currency Hedged) products, with $2.4 billion out of a total $5.3 billion across the active ETF landscape.

Interestingly, sustainability-focused products were not as successful in capturing investor interest as their active counterparts.

"After UBS launched six region-focused ethical ETFs in 2015, only nine new products have been launched since, and they've only accumulated $1.6 billion in total assets," Zaychuk said.

"This mild take-up could be due to the lower penetration of environmental, social and governance strategies into portfolios, a lack of familiarity with the product set, their relatively short performance histories and fee levels higher than their passive peers."

Despite this, Morningstar believes there will be increased interest in the sustainable ETF space in the future.

Strategic beta ETFs are also having a heyday, with cumulative assets worth $7 billion.

"This so-called middle ground between passive and active is becoming more popular, and product providers are responding to the demand with a dizzying array of options," Zaychuk said.

"We believe that the growth in strategic-beta ETF popularity is here to stay, with cost playing a major role. The average fee for a strategic-beta ETF is 0.44% (as of December 2019, according to Morningstar Direct), which is only 0.06% higher than its traditional passive rival.

"Another attractive feature of strategic-beta ETFs is that they allow investors to build portfolios that are more in line with their investment objectives."

Morningstar predicts there to be further growth in the ETF market in Australia, in particular, in active and strategic-beta strategies.