NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
ETF popularity soars 52%
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 28 FEB 2020   11:29AM

Latest insights from Morningstar show Australia's ETF market grew 52% in 2019, reaching highs of $61 billion in assets.

It's a far cry from two decades ago; the industry was worth $3 billion in 2010, and there were only 27 ETF products available for investors.

Morningstar manager research analyst Ksenia Zaychuk said she expects the sector to continue on this trajectory.

"It's likely we will continue seeing the same growth in ETFs over the next 10 years," she said.

There are now 213 ETFs in Australia, with products spanning a wide range of equities, fixed interest, multisector, and real estate.

Zaychuk said most surprising was an increase in fixed interest ETFs.

"Fixed interest ETFs are a relatively new concept to the local market, there were none listed in 2010," she said.

"With more than $4.3 billion in flows to those products in 2019, a lot has changed."

Of the five new fixed interest products launched in 2019, two of these were active ETFs.

"Such interest might be due to the strong performance from both the Australian and global fixed-interest markets; the Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+Yr TR and Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate TR Hedged AUD indexes returned 7.26% and 7.19%, respectively, in 2019," Zaychuk said.

"With global central banks keeping interest rates low in conjunction with the promise of lower fees for passive vehicles, demand for fixed interest ETFs could persist."

There are currently 30 fixed interest ETFs in Australia, compared with 87 global equities products, and 47 Australian equities ETFs.

Zaychuk argues active managers have warmed to ETFs as a way to distribute their strategies.

"In 2019, we saw nine new active ETFs added to Morningstar database, representing 41% of all new launches (45% was in passive ETFs and 14% in strategic-beta ETFs), and it was a similar story in 2018," she said.

"Although the number of active ETFs is increasing year on year, the assets they are attracting are highly concentrated."

Magellan has the lion's share of assets with its Global Equities ETF, Global Equities (Currency Hedged) and Infrastructure (Currency Hedged) products, with $2.4 billion out of a total $5.3 billion across the active ETF landscape.

Interestingly, sustainability-focused products were not as successful in capturing investor interest as their active counterparts.

"After UBS launched six region-focused ethical ETFs in 2015, only nine new products have been launched since, and they've only accumulated $1.6 billion in total assets," Zaychuk said.

"This mild take-up could be due to the lower penetration of environmental, social and governance strategies into portfolios, a lack of familiarity with the product set, their relatively short performance histories and fee levels higher than their passive peers."

Despite this, Morningstar believes there will be increased interest in the sustainable ETF space in the future.

Strategic beta ETFs are also having a heyday, with cumulative assets worth $7 billion.

"This so-called middle ground between passive and active is becoming more popular, and product providers are responding to the demand with a dizzying array of options," Zaychuk said.

"We believe that the growth in strategic-beta ETF popularity is here to stay, with cost playing a major role. The average fee for a strategic-beta ETF is 0.44% (as of December 2019, according to Morningstar Direct), which is only 0.06% higher than its traditional passive rival.

"Another attractive feature of strategic-beta ETFs is that they allow investors to build portfolios that are more in line with their investment objectives."

Morningstar predicts there to be further growth in the ETF market in Australia, in particular, in active and strategic-beta strategies.

Read more: ETFMorningstarBloombergAusBond CompositeKsenia Zaychuk
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SSGA slashes ETF fee
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
Value disconnect damages adviser relationships
Fund managers driven to alternatives: Report
Aberdeen head of global equities to leave
BlackRock wakes up to climate change
Fixed income ETFs prosper despite low rates
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
VanEck changes ETF portfolios
Best performing global equities strategies
Editor's Choice
Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ariel Investments chief investment officer Rupal J. Bhansali shared her contrarian views on ESG investing and why Phillip Morris International makes the cut.
Hollywood actor charged by SEC
ELIZA BAVIN
The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged a prominent actor for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in a bitcoin offering.
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jCyUFKly