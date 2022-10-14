ETF industry drops in value

Australia's ETF industry has dropped in value despite seeing positive inflows in September.

Betashares' latest Australian ETF Review said overall industry assets under management (AUM) fell 4.3% month on month, with total industry market capitalisation at $124.4 billion by the end of September.

It found ASX ETF trading value decreased 11% month on month for a total of $9.1 billion.

With continued asset value depreciation, industry growth over the last 12 months is now flat, recording a small decline year on year of 0.7%

Notwithstanding significant global market volatility, industry flows remained positive, although as per last month, were muted with less than $1 billion of net flows for the month.

Given the significant falls in global share markets, Betashares said the best performing funds were all leveraged short equities products, including BBUS and BBOZ returning 23% and 15%.

Despite the overall drop in the market, new data released by the ASX and Vanguard says investors are still viewing ETFs as a safe bet.

"Domestic bond ETFs experienced the strongest flows of any asset class in the third quarter as investors sought to manage market risks amidst global volatility," Vanguard said.

The reason being increasing interest rates, rising inflation and weaker economic growth seemingly push

investors towards allocating more of their funds to safer havens such as bonds.

The data also found that Australian bond ETFs received $905 million in inflows, up 12% since the second quarter.

Global bond ETFs also received $50 million in the third quarter, which is a reversal from prior negative flows of $36 million.

Domestic equity ETFs on the other hand received $805 million in inflows, down 53%. While international equity ETFs received $814 million in inflows, up 66%.

"Investors have been tested by the unusual positive correlation between bonds and equities this year but there's good indication that this lockstep is ending," Vanguard's head of ETF capital markets Asia Pacific Minh Tieu said.

"Bonds will continue to be an effective portfolio diversifier and resume their role as a long-term source of income given the rise in interest rates."

Tieu explained while you can't escape the talk of recession, the best thing investors can do at present is to tune out the noise and focus on meaningful portfolio diversification.

"Financial markets are forward-looking and have likely already priced in the threat of recession so there's little value in attempting to time markets based on daily commentary," he said.

The data highlighted diversified, multi-asset ETFs increased by 16% recording $228 million.

Tieu added there's been a steady interest in diversified ETFs this quarter.

"This is consistent with what we typically see, a surge in diversified ETF flows when markets are particularly volatile as investor confidence drops in selecting individual investments," he commented.

Tieu concluded diversification is a good tonic for uncertainty.

"Our long-term outlook for fixed income and equity markets has improved, and if history is any indication, investors who own a balanced portfolio may be rewarded for their patience in due course," he said.