ESR, GIC launch third logistics partnership

The launch of EALP III further expands on ESR Australia's core plus logistics strategy with the sovereign wealth fund, with equity commitments of $600 million.

EALP III is a follow-on of the pair's predecessor partnerships EALP I AND II, which have successfully invested a combined portfolio of over 680,000 sqm across Australia.

ESR Group co-founders and chief executives Stuart Gibson and Jeffrey Shen said they are pleased to expand their long-term partnership with GIC on EALP III, as it reflects a collective confidence in the real estate manager's ability to capitalise on the growing set of opportunities across APAC and especially in Australia.

"As the largest real asset manager in APAC, ESR's integrated fund management platform has provided our capital partners with access to some of the world's best secular growth opportunities propelled by the positive trends of ecommerce and digital transformation," Gibson and Shen said.

"We look forward to leveraging our proprietary ecosystem of relationships to identify off-market transactions as well as leveraging our strong in-house development, asset and property management teams to create value for our investors and stakeholders."

In August 2022, ESR Australia fully deployed the equity committed to EALP II, with the acquisition of two incoming producing portfolios with well-located assets across Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

At its close, EALP II held 17 assets with an expected end value of circa $1.3 billion

ESR Australia chief executive Phil Pearce added: "ESR Australia is well placed to continue the momentum demonstrated by EALP II and is already undertaking due diligence on a number of initial seed assets for EALP III."

"The continued positive outlook for Australian logistics assets and rental growth provide confidence that, through EALP III, we will continue to both grow ESR's footprint across the country and deliver value to key partners."