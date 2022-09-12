Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

ESR, GIC launch third logistics partnership

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 12 SEP 2022   12:14PM

The launch of EALP III further expands on ESR Australia's core plus logistics strategy with the sovereign wealth fund, with equity commitments of $600 million.

EALP III is a follow-on of the pair's predecessor partnerships EALP I AND II, which have successfully invested a combined portfolio of over 680,000 sqm across Australia.

ESR Group co-founders and chief executives Stuart Gibson and Jeffrey Shen said they are pleased to expand their long-term partnership with GIC on EALP III, as it reflects a collective confidence in the real estate manager's ability to capitalise on the growing set of opportunities across APAC and especially in Australia.

"As the largest real asset manager in APAC, ESR's integrated fund management platform has provided our capital partners with access to some of the world's best secular growth opportunities propelled by the positive trends of ecommerce and digital transformation," Gibson and Shen said.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"We look forward to leveraging our proprietary ecosystem of relationships to identify off-market transactions as well as leveraging our strong in-house development, asset and property management teams to create value for our investors and stakeholders."

In August 2022, ESR Australia fully deployed the equity committed to EALP II, with the acquisition of two incoming producing portfolios with well-located assets across Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

At its close, EALP II held 17 assets with an expected end value of circa $1.3 billion

ESR Australia chief executive Phil Pearce added: "ESR Australia is well placed to continue the momentum demonstrated by EALP II and is already undertaking due diligence on a number of initial seed assets for EALP III."

"The continued positive outlook for Australian logistics assets and rental growth provide confidence that, through EALP III, we will continue to both grow ESR's footprint across the country and deliver value to key partners."

Read more: GICESR GroupJeffrey ShenStuart GibsonPhil Pearce
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall sells half-stake in office fund to GIC
ESR completes first phase of logistics park
Nader Naeimi promoted at GIC
GIC bolsters Australian real estate JV
ESR Group completes ARA acquisition
Blackstone buys GIC's stake in logistics trust for $2.1bn
Charter Hall, GIC drop $335m on Canberra office building
GIC to open Sydney office
Charter Hall, sovereign wealth fund partner
Property manager, sovereign wealth fund enter JV

Editor's Choice

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

Future Fund adds to ESG leadership

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The Future Fund has recruited a high-profile industry executive to its investment stewardship team.

Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

Maxcap names director, direct investment

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.