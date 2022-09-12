ESR, GIC launch third logistics partnership

ESR, GIC launch third logistics partnershipBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 12 SEP 2022 12:14PM
Read more: GIC, ESR Group, Jeffrey Shen, Stuart Gibson, Phil Pearce
The launch of EALP III further expands on ESR Australia's core plus logistics strategy with the sovereign wealth fund, with equity commitments of $600 million.
EALP III is a follow-on of the pair's predecessor partnerships EALP I AND II, which have successfully invested a combined portfolio of over 680,000 sqm across Australia.
ESR Group co-founders and chief executives Stuart Gibson and Jeffrey Shen said they are pleased to expand their long-term partnership with GIC on EALP III, as it reflects a collective confidence in the real estate manager's ability to capitalise on the growing set of opportunities across APAC and especially in Australia.
"As the largest real asset manager in APAC, ESR's integrated fund management platform has provided our capital partners with access to some of the world's best secular growth opportunities propelled by the positive trends of ecommerce and digital transformation," Gibson and Shen said.
"We look forward to leveraging our proprietary ecosystem of relationships to identify off-market transactions as well as leveraging our strong in-house development, asset and property management teams to create value for our investors and stakeholders."
In August 2022, ESR Australia fully deployed the equity committed to EALP II, with the acquisition of two incoming producing portfolios with well-located assets across Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.
At its close, EALP II held 17 assets with an expected end value of circa $1.3 billion
ESR Australia chief executive Phil Pearce added: "ESR Australia is well placed to continue the momentum demonstrated by EALP II and is already undertaking due diligence on a number of initial seed assets for EALP III."
"The continued positive outlook for Australian logistics assets and rental growth provide confidence that, through EALP III, we will continue to both grow ESR's footprint across the country and deliver value to key partners."
Related News
Editor's Choice
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
Future Fund adds to ESG leadership
Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA
Maxcap names director, direct investment
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Nathan Jacobsen
DIVERGER LIMITED