ESG overhaul for SSGA ETFs

State Street Global Advisors will roll out enhancements to four of its SPDR ETFs and, in the process, give Australian investors access to an ESG-focused global real estate ETF and reduced carbon emissions emerging markets ETF for the first time.

From February 2022, the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Fund (DJRE), the SPDR S&P World ex Australia Fund (WXOZ), the SPDR S&P World ex Australia Fund (Hedged) (WXHG) and the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Fund (WEMG) will all track new indices to improve their ESG profiles.

For the first time, local investors will have access to an ESG-focused global real estate ETF in DJRE and a reduced carbon emissions emerging markets ETF in WEMG.

DJRE will change its name to the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ESG Fund and switch to tracking the Dow Jones Global Select ESG Real Estate Securities Index which uses the GRESB real estate ESG assessment.

Meanwhile, WEMG will change its name to the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Carbon Control Fund. The benchmark will also change to the S&P Emerging LargeMidCap Carbon Control (AUD) Index, accessing large and mid-cap shares with greatly reduced average carbon intensity. It will also use screens to exclude certain securities.

Further, the name of WXOZ is changing to SPDR S&P World ex Australia Carbon Control Fund and track the S&P Developed ex-Australia LargeMidCap Carbon Control Index. This will reduce the average carbon intensity of the portfolio and exclude securities that don't pass screening.

Finally, the new name of WXHG will be the SPDR S&P World ex Australia Carbon Control (Hedged) Fund and track the S&P Developed Ex-Australia LargeMidCap Carbon Control AUD Hedged Index. As a result, this portfolio will also have a reduced average carbon intensity and will also exclude securities that don't meet its criteria.

The weighted average carbon intensity of investments will be reduced using S&P Global Trucost data.

Head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor told Financial Standard the changes follow extensive consultation with financial advisers.

"These funds have been around since 2013 and it's time to review them to meet the needs of investors more broadly," she said.

"If we think about this from an investor's perspective, it's really important to highlight that we've had conversations with financial advisers and investors in the market to understand what they need and what they value, and one of the biggest things was ensuring there would be no significant changes to the portfolio."

As such, the changes aren't expected to significantly impact the ETFs' risk/return profiles, nor will there be any impact on cost, with all management fees to remain as they currently are.

The changes are also in response to the growing popularity of ESG investing and the acceleration of the local ETF market, with ASX data showing more than $2 billion has been invested in ESG ETFs in Australia this year alone.

"Regardless of the product development going forward, ESG is the norm. We've been looking at ESG for a long time as an organisation and we've now got an ESG lens on all the product development that we do and that will continue to be applied going forward," Victor said.

This will also appeal to young people, Victor said, with recent research undertaken by SSGA showing that about 50% of young investors are looking for ESG ETFs and expect to invest over the next 12 months.

From an adviser perspective, data released last week shows financial advisers are seeking more information in this space, and Victor says this is reflected in the firm's experience.

"There's a desire to learn more because there is so much to understand and not everyone does things the same way, and it comes back to all the things we talk about when we discuss ETFs... understanding the methodology, understanding the index provider, the process undertaken and so on," she says.

"There's no one standard metric in the market at this point when it comes to ESG. You've got to spend the time to understand and we're spending a lot of time educating advisers, which is great because it gives us the opportunity to really know our clients and gives the adviser another conversation to have with their clients."