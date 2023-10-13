Newspaper icon
Escala loses bid to restrain former executives

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 13 OCT 2023   11:16AM

Escala Partners failed in its bid to restrain two former senior executives who moved to LGT Crestone Wealth Management from working in financial services and soliciting clients.

The Supreme Court of Victoria rejected Escala's application for interlocutory injunctions regarding the departure of its former investment advisers and partners Paul Sealey and Jonathan Vickers-Willis.

The case set in motion when investment adviser William Allen tendered resigned to take up a role at LGT Crestone. His employment contract had a non-compete period of up to six months and a covenant in restraint of trade of up to 12 months.

The trio worked in the same team, with Allen reporting to Sealey and Vickers-Willis.

Six months later - the date in which Allen's non-compete period expired - Sealey and Vickers-Willis tendered their resignation letters.

Consequently, a number of their clients with Escala requested to transfer their business to LGT Crestone and to Allen in particular, court documents show. Escala asserts that "an inference may be drawn that that Mr Sealey and Mr Vickers-Willis have solicited their former clients to transfer their business from Escala to Mr Allen."

In September, sister publication Industry Moves reported on Allen departing Escala, together with investment advisers Gabrielle Coles and Matt Gavshon (who were not part of the lawsuit).

Escala sought damages and injunctions imposed on Sealey and Vickers-Willis only, in which if they were granted would see them not work for three months, not receive pay for their full notice period, as well as receive reduced employee entitlements.

"The fact that the plaintiffs have elected only to seek damages and not injunctive relief against Mr Allen suggests that they regard damages as an adequate remedy so far as he is concerned," Judge Waller said.

A directions hearing is scheduled for next week.

"The usual rule when a plaintiff fails on an application for interlocutory relief is that costs follow the event, but there may be circumstances of which I am unaware that would displace the usual rule. I will deal with the question of costs and what further directions should be made in the proceeding at the directions hearing on 20 October 2023," Judge Waller said.

Read more: Escala PartnersLGT Crestone Wealth ManagementJudge WallerWilliam AllenJonathan Vickers-WillisPaul SealeyGabrielle ColesMatt GavshonSupreme Court of Victoria
