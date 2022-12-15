Equity Trustees wins ClearLife mandate

Equity Trustees has been selected as the trustee for ClearLife Capital's new wholesale fund, the ClearLife Capital Opportunities fund.

The ClearLife Opportunities fund invests primarily in a portfolio of securities listed on the Australian and New Zealand stock exchanges - taking both long and short positions. The fund aims to deliver risk-adjusted returns over the RBA cash rate over the medium to long term.

The fund can invest in exchange traded or over the counter derivatives for risk management purposes.

Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said: "We are delighted to be appointed as trustee for ClearLife Capital's long short equities fund for wholesale investors and look forward to continuing to work closely with the team."

"Our expertise and years of experience with over 350 diverse managed investment schemes means we are well placed to provide trustee services for long short investment approaches across a variety of share markets."

Meanwhile, ClearLife Capital co-founder and portfolio manager David Moberley said he was excited to be launching and growing the ClearLife Capital Opportunities fund and welcomed Equity Trustees appointment.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, in October, Equity Trustees was also appointed as the responsible entity for the Hejaz Equites Fund and the Hejaz Property Fund.

That same month, GQG Partners also awarded a responsible entity mandate to Equity Trustees for its new dividend income fund.