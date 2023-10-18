Equity Trustees offloads Irish business

Equity Trustees will sell its Irish business for a nominal sum, having reached a deal with its management team.

The Irish business is being purchased via a management buyout by Equity Trustees Ireland chief executive Kevin Lavery, with additional investment from Irish-based MFM Capital.

The sale includes the roughly $1 million in cash the business holds for regulatory capital purposes.

The transaction is expected to be completed within the next few months, subject for approval by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI).

While the sale price has not resulted in a premium, it will improve Equity Trustees' profitability and earnings per share from completion," Equity Trustees' managing director Mick O'Brien said.

Meantime, Equity Trustees has also commenced the exit of its UK business by transferring clients to alternative Authorised Corporate Directors. This is expected to complete at the end of 2024.

This follows the August announcement that it intended to end its investment in the UK and Ireland.

At the time, O'Brien said the exit will be a prudent move for Equity Trustees to ensure its capital is invested across the group where it believes it can generate the greatest shareholder value.

O'Brien added that Equity Trustees intends to manage its exit in an orderly and considered manner for the benefit of all stakeholders.

"We will liaise closely with market participants, clients, regulators and employees to keep them informed," he said.

Equity Trustees' UK and Ireland business was established in January 2017. The fiduciary services provider then transferred its Irish funds business from London to Dublin in 2019, ahead of Brexit.

O'Brien added: "We remain focused on strengthening our market leading corporate trustee business in Australia where it continues to deliver excellent value for all stakeholders."