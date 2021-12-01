Equity Trustees nabs Perpetual sales head

Equity Trustees has a new general manager, business development and custody, corporate trustee services, hiring from Perpetual.

Johnny Francis has been appointed to the role, joining from Perpetual where he was head of sales and relationship management, managed funds services.

Francis has spent more than seven years at Perpetual.

Prior to joining the firm, he held senior roles at chartered accounting and advisory firm RSM Australia and corporate advisory specialists PPB Advisory.

"We are delighted to welcome Johnny to the CTS team. We have seen strong and growing demand for specialist, independent responsible entity services both in Australia and overseas," Equity Trustees executive general manager Russell Beasley said.

"We are confident the market knowledge and experience Johnny brings to the table will help us to continue to grow the business to its full potential."