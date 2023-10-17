Equip Super welcomes new chair

Michael Cameron will become the fund's new chair, replacing Danny Casey.

Taking over in November, Cameron will lead Equip Super's nine-person board, consisting of three independent directors, three member directors, and three employer directors.

Cameron brings over 20 years' experience in financial services to the role, having worked in a variety of leadership roles at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), St. George Bank, the New South Wales Treasury, the Australian Government Department of Finance, The GPT Group, and Suncorp Group.

Currently, he serves as Heritage and People's Choice chair, Resolution Capital chair, and icare (Insurance and Care NSW) deputy chair.

"I am thrilled to welcome Michael as the chair of the board," Equip Super deputy chair Justine Hickey said.

"I know his extensive experience and passion for profit to member organisations will steer Equip Super through the next chapter of the fund's growth trajectory."

Cameron will replace Danny Casey, who has served as chair since the official merger of Equip Super and Catholic Super in July 2021. Prior, while the two funds operated a joint venture structure, Casey was deputy chair. He previously served as chair of Catholic Super for two years.

Hickey thanked Casey for the "tremendous job he has done."

"During his tenure he has successfully led the fund through a period of substantial growth and in particular the successful integration of the merger between Equip Super and Catholic Super which has delivered significant benefits to members of both funds," Hickey said.

"Danny has provided strong leadership and has developed a fund culture that delivers the best retirement outcomes possible for members through connection and commitment."

Meanwhile, Casey said Cameron joins a "strong, skills-based board featuring combined experience at the highest levels of organisational leadership."

"His perspectives and guidance will help the fund to continue to provide excellent outcomes for members, employers and the Equip Super team," Casey said.

"I have enjoyed my time at the fund and wish Michael and all at Equip Super all the best for the future."

Cameron said he is looking forward to joining one of Australia's oldest superannuation funds.

"Equip Super is in a unique position in the super industry, being a mid-sized fund with a strong profit to member ethos and I'm looking forward to working with the board and executive team in continuing to provide excellent outcomes for our members," he said.