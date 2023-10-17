Newspaper icon
Equip Super welcomes new chair

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 17 OCT 2023   12:28PM

Michael Cameron will become the fund's new chair, replacing Danny Casey.

Taking over in November, Cameron will lead Equip Super's nine-person board, consisting of three independent directors, three member directors, and three employer directors.

Cameron brings over 20 years' experience in financial services to the role, having worked in a variety of leadership roles at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), St. George Bank, the New South Wales Treasury, the Australian Government Department of Finance, The GPT Group, and Suncorp Group.

Currently, he serves as Heritage and People's Choice chair, Resolution Capital chair, and icare (Insurance and Care NSW) deputy chair.

"I am thrilled to welcome Michael as the chair of the board," Equip Super deputy chair Justine Hickey said.

"I know his extensive experience and passion for profit to member organisations will steer Equip Super through the next chapter of the fund's growth trajectory."

Cameron will replace Danny Casey, who has served as chair since the official merger of Equip Super and Catholic Super in July 2021. Prior, while the two funds operated a joint venture structure, Casey was deputy chair. He previously served as chair of Catholic Super for two years.

Hickey thanked Casey for the "tremendous job he has done."

"During his tenure he has successfully led the fund through a period of substantial growth and in particular the successful integration of the merger between Equip Super and Catholic Super which has delivered significant benefits to members of both funds," Hickey said.

"Danny has provided strong leadership and has developed a fund culture that delivers the best retirement outcomes possible for members through connection and commitment."

Meanwhile, Casey said Cameron joins a "strong, skills-based board featuring combined experience at the highest levels of organisational leadership."

"His perspectives and guidance will help the fund to continue to provide excellent outcomes for members, employers and the Equip Super team," Casey said.

"I have enjoyed my time at the fund and wish Michael and all at Equip Super all the best for the future."

Cameron said he is looking forward to joining one of Australia's oldest superannuation funds.

"Equip Super is in a unique position in the super industry, being a mid-sized fund with a strong profit to member ethos and I'm looking forward to working with the board and executive team in continuing to provide excellent outcomes for our members," he said.

Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
Life insurance profits in Australia have soared to $1.2 billion, doubling in the year to 30 June 2023, primarily due to gains in superannuation business, according to KPMG's annual market review.

Equip Super welcomes new chair

CHLOE WALKER
Michael Cameron will become the fund's new chair, replacing Danny Casey.

The ugly truth: Unattractive fund managers are investment darlings

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to a study by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, having a face only a mother could love pays off in funds management, as unattractive fundies outperform their good-looking peers.

BlackRock unveils new gold ETF

CHLOE WALKER
The BlackRock iShares Physical Gold ETF (GLDN) will soon be available to financial advisers and investors, offering exposure to physical gold at a low cost.

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
