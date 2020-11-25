NEWS
Investment
EQT wins endowment mandate
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 NOV 2020   12:00PM

Equity Trustees has won a mandate to manage half the investment portfolio of an endowment fund that supports vulnerable children and families in Australia.

The $18 million OzChild endowment fund is committed to improving the lives of at-risk children through foster care and kinship care support.

OzChild chief executive Lisa Griffiths said the mandate was awarded due to EQT's expertise and depth of experience in the not-for-profit sector.

EQT currently provides services on behalf of over 650 philanthropic trusts and for-purpose clients, with total charitable funds under management of $2.5 billion.

"As a for-purpose organisation, a key factor in our selection process was the value-added services Equity Trustees offers in combination with its investment services," Griffiths said.

EQT's approach to deliver performance for clients is through in-house Australian equities and fixed income along with external domestic and international funds.

EQT head of asset management, Darren Thompson said EQT is delighted to support OzChild in its goal of seeing that all children and young people are safe and nurtured.

"The mandate appointment demonstrates that our work in the philanthropy sector, combined with our asset management services, is a compelling offer to for-purpose partners looking for a values-aligned partner with strong governance, investment management track record and value-added offerings," he added.

The mandate follows EQT's appointment of renowned philanthropist Carol Schwartz as chair of its board.

Schwartz is currently a non-executive director on the boards of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Qualitas Property Partners and the Schwartz family office, Trawalla Group.

Along with her family, Schwartz established philanthropy vehicle Trawalla Foundation in 2004 to fund "exceptional individuals and organisations focused on strengthening gender equality, creativity, sustainability and social justice".

