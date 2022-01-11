EQT expands European footprint

Equity Trustees has launched a second global equity UCITS fund for a sustainable investment firm based in the UK.

Equity Trustees is the appointed UCITS Management Company to the Gateway UCITS Funds, supporting the launch of the Ecofin Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund.

The new offering, launched in Ireland, applies the same investment approach as Ecofin's fund range in both the US and Europe and is managed by Michael Sznajer.

"We're proud to support Ecofin as they expand their UCITS fund range on the Gateway UCITS platform and look forward to partnering with them as they develop this exciting new offering," Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) chief executive Kevin Lavery said.

Ecofin president Brent Newcomb also commented: "We are delighted to launch a second UCITS on the Gateway UCITS platform and to continue developing our relationship with Equity Trustees. Their team has led this project from the front, allowing us to focus on portfolio management and our clients."

Equity Trustees now oversees more than $100 billion in funds under administration and management, working with more than 100 investment managers in Australia and Europe.

"At the core of our model is the belief that by providing a comprehensive management company service that goes beyond the pure regulatory requirements, we can allow our clients to focus on their core skillsets," Lavery said.