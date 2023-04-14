Employment figures no cause for rate hike: Experts

The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.5%, with a stronger than expected lift in jobs in March, however economists say it won't lead to a rate hike.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, unemployment is at the lowest seen since 1974. About 53,000 people got jobs in March - significantly more than the 20,000 anticipated.

In further positive news, the data shows female workforce participation is at the highest levels ever seen at 62.5% - 81,000 more women have found work in the last two months.

Overall, full-time employment grew by more than 72,000 jobs, while part-time employment dropped 19,000 jobs.

While positive, economists aren't convinced it's cause for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to look to increase the cash rate again in May following its pause this month.

However, AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina says she expects the pause will be held.

"We have been expecting the labour market to slow quicker than the official data has been indicating. This does increase the risk that wages growth rises more than expected and remains at a high level which would add to inflation and risk further RBA rate hikes," she said.

"But we think the suite of monthly economic activity data will continue to show a further deceleration in growth at a time that inflation is slowing quicker than the RBA is forecasting... We expect the RBA to hold the cash rate steady again at the May meeting, but clearly it's a close call and the risk of another 0.25% hike is very high."

The latest inflation data is due to be released April 26.

Meanwhile, HSBC's Paul Bloxham also believes the pause will remain.

"For the RBA, the key is what the jobs market means for wages growth. Importantly, so far, despite the unemployment rate being at a multi-decade low of 3.5% for almost a year, it has not yet been enough to generate excessive wages growth," he said.

"The somewhat gradual lift in wages growth, despite the tight labour market, is one of the key factors that has allowed the RBA to pause its hiking phase at a cash rate of 3.60% in April. We expect that today's figures, which show a labour market that is tight, but not tightening further, are unlikely to change that assessment. We expect the RBA's hiking phase to remain paused in coming months."