Emmi appoints head of business development

Investment carbon risk management system Emmi has appointed a head of business development, hiring from Conexus.

Amanda Field has joined Emmi, she was previously head of business development at Conexus.

The start-up is aiming for its method of scoring companies' carbon risk to become ubiquitous. So far it has seen support from Aware Super, Energy Super and Melior Investment Management.

"Since we launched in May, we've been overwhelmed by the level of market interest we've receiving from Australia and globally," Emmi founder Michael Lebbon said.

"With the release of the IPCC report, we only expect enquiries to go up. It made sense that one of our first strategic hires would be someone who could focus completely on leading our business development and customer experience. We were delighted to find someone with Amanda's depth of experience and can't wait to see the value she brings to Emmi."

Field had been at Conexus for just under three years. She was previously senior director of business development at Centre for Investor Education.

She previously held managing director roles at Inalytics and Australian Unity.

"I am so thrilled to be working with the investment community on the journey to carbon neutral and help them manage transition risk in their portfolio," Field said.

"I am eager to help our clients manage their TCFD reporting and integrate the EMMI ratings and analytics in their investment process."