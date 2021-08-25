NEWS
Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Elston hires head of philanthropic services

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 AUG 2021   10:51AM

The private wealth firm has welcomed a new head of philanthropic services, bringing 20 years' experience in similar roles.

Susan Chenoweth has taken the role at Elston, joining from Australian Philanthropic Services where she served as head of the APS Foundation.

At Elston, she will lead the dedicated philanthropy offering established by the firm two years ago.

With 20 years' experience in financial services and philanthropy, Chenoweth has a deep understanding of the not-for-profit sector and social investment and is a passionate contributor to community and social change, Elston said.

Elston co-founder and executive director Andrew McKie said he is excited to see Chenoweth join the team.

"Susan is so passionate about creating impact through philanthropy and partnership. And I look forward to seeing her write a new chapter in our story," McKie said.

The firm is committed to key initiatives like structured giving, investing in "innovative services that can meet evolving needs", he added.

"Not only are philanthropic services a key strategic growth initiative for our asset management and private wealth divisions, they are consistent with Elston's vision to create a better future for our clients, our people and our community," he said.

Just last month Elston's manager, NFP and philanthropic services Amanda Sartor joined Equity Trustees as a senior relationship manager in the charitable trusts and philanthropy team.

