Elanor unveils healthcare fund initiative

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 12 DEC 2022   12:26PM

Elanor Investors Group has launched a recapitalisation of its $289 million Elanor HealthCare Real Estate Fund (EHREF) in partnership with an Asian-based institutional real estate investor.

EHREF was established by Elanor in March 2020 to provide wholesale investors with access to the strong and resilient income provided by the healthcare property investments.

Since its establishment, the fund's portfolio has grown to six assets.

The new partnership establishes a new core mandate to invest in Australian healthcare real estate assets, focused on growing EHREF and introducing additional institutional investors.

Elanor's co-head of real estate David Burgess said that the partnership is an excellent investment outcome for the fund's wholesale investors - a direct result of the firm's clear investment strategy for the fund and its disciplined approach to acquiring assets.

"We are excited by the opportunity of acquiring further high investment quality healthcare assets for the fund and introducing additional core institutional investors to the partnership," Burgess said.

Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis added: "This is a further example of how we are realising value for our investors. The healthcare real estate sector continues to present compelling investment opportunities for our capital partners and strong funds management growth prospects for the group."

