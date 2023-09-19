EG touches down in Japan

EG Funds Management (EG) has launched a real estate investment advisory office in Tokyo to investigate future opportunities for new and existing investors across the region.

According to the real estate funds manager, the new office will enable the team to grow its presence and possibly foster future capital flows for real estate investment opportunities that will allow the expansion of portfolios.

Property technology innovation remains a key focus, it said, with four portfolios supported by EG's innovation incubator, EGX.

"EG Japan strengthens our position as a leading investment management firm," EG joint managing director Roger Parker said.

"It is a substantial step that will accelerate EG towards the next growth phase, with the potential to implement additional deployment strategies to generate outstanding returns for our global investors."

EG joint managing director Chris Pak said: "The EG team possess extensive experience acquiring and managing assets within the Japanese market. The expansion allows us to execute our diverse skillsets for investors."

"We also aim to showcase EG's leading environmental optimisation programs to rapidly reduce carbon emissions across the built environment."

Pak added EG's strategies work well in the Australian market, hoping this will transfer and evolve the methodologies to optimise buildings in Japan.

This latest development follows EG partnering with Msquared Capital in May to offer investors the opportunity to diversify into the private debt market.

Initially, EG said, the joint venture will engage wholesale investors and family offices, with private debt secured by residential real estate and industrial sites across the Eastern seaboard.