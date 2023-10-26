EG grows private wealth strategy

Following its decision to tap into the private debt market, EG Funds (EG) has appointed a director of business development to expand its fast-growing private wealth division.

EG Private Wealth, spearheaded by director Rodney Walt, partners with private investors and family offices to uncover commercial property syndication opportunities.

In May, the real estate investment fund joined forces with private credit provider Msquared Capital in an aim to further diversify the portfolio of high-net-worth (HNW) investors.

As recently reported by Financial Standard, Australia's private credit boom shows no signs of slowing down, as fund managers swoop in on the opportunities a rapidly rising interest rate environment presents.

"As lending declines from the major banks, we have recognised a funding gap within the market," Walt said on the joint venture.

"That's why private debt has been viewed as the ideal opportunity for our investors."

Mark Weingarth, who will step into the newly created role of EG Private Wealth director of business development, said it is an incredibly exciting time to join the group as the division focuses on scale and growth.

"EG is a dynamic business with very astute leadership, confident of delivering great outcomes for new and existing investors," Weingarth said.

Weingarth brings over 15 years of experience in wealth management, including asset management, structured investments, and commercial property.

Prior to joining EG, Weingarth served as Charter Hall's NSW state manager for private wealth and capital raising.

He has also held senior roles at Macquarie Group, BT Financial, and Perpetual.

Walt said Weingarth will play an integral role in further strengthening the presence of EG's private wealth solutions.

"We are excited to build on the success of EG's private wealth and enhance our capabilities," Walt said.

"With Mark's appointment, we now possess an expansive range of expertise to facilitate additional momentum to grow our community of investors."