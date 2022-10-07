ECP adds to investment team

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 7 OCT 2022   11:33AM

Annabelle Miller has started a new position as principal in ECP Asset Management's investment team.

Miller joins from PM Capital, where she spent eight years as an investment analyst covering global equity companies.

Before that, she was a research analyst at Perpetual for nearly three years

"We're excited to have Annabelle join the team and have no doubt that she will contribute meaningfully to our investment capabilities," said ECP partner - investments Jared Pohl.

Miller reports to chair and chief investment officer Manny Pohl, who said: "Annabelle brings with her a wealth of knowledge of global companies and international markets, spanning more than 10 years."

"Her experience with in-depth analysis of global companies across a range of sectors will be very valuable to us."

Unlike many other funds, ECP ranks its investment team by partner, principal and analyst so this is a promotion for Miller.

ECP will also welcome a junior analyst in Lauren Rigby. She has been an investment association at MA Financial Group and also held roles with Lendi.

A version of this article first appeared in Industry Moves.

