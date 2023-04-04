Economists divided: RBA's moment of truth looms

Economists divided: RBA's moment of truth loomsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 4 APR 2023 12:55PM
Economists are split on the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) upcoming decision on whether to raise the cash rate from 3.6%.
The major banks are at odds: ANZ and NAB forecast a 25 basis point cash rate hike, while Commonwealth Bank and Westpac anticipate the RBA to hold steady.
Likewise, according to the latest Finder RBA cash rate survey, just over half of economists are predicting a rate rise, indicative of the cloud of uncertainty overhanging the RBA's decision.
T. Rowe Price portfolio manager Scott Solomon expects the RBA to take a cautious approach and hold off on further monetary tightening as it assesses the outlook for the economy.
"The RBA has expressed a willingness to target a soft-landing and maintain the high level of employment in the economy which supports a more patient approach," Solomon said.
AMP senior economic Diana Mousina noted that RBA governor Phillip Lowe has highlighted the importance of key data points, including labour force data, consumer surveys, retail sales, and monthly consumer price data, in determining the central banks next move.
While recent growth momentum has shown signs of easing, inflation slowing more rapidly than anticipated, this should be enough for the RBA to pause.
But the RBA may still consider a 0.25% cash rate hike, Mousina said.
QIC chief economist Mathew Peter's view is that the RBA will pause.
"We have growing evidence that inflation has peaked and is slowing, we have evidence that the anticipated slowdown in economic growth is occurring, and the global banking crisis provides a further rationale to justify a pause in rate hikes," Peter said.
The RBA has also been winding back its rhetoric on continuing rate hikes, opening the door for a rate pause, he added.
Though, Impact Economics lead economist Angela Jackson said that despite a strong case for pausing, it's unlikely that the RBA will do so.
Meanwhile, GSFM advisor Stephen Miller stated that inflation is still too high, and that the RBA haven't done enough to contain it, as such he has forecast a cash rate increase.
