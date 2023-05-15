Newspaper icon
E&P Investments hands over RE mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 15 MAY 2023   12:45PM

Following a call for expressions of interest, E&P Investments has selected a new responsible entity (RE) for six of its managed investment schemes.

In March, E&P Investments sought to replace itself as RE of the US Masters Residential Property Fund, the Venture Capital Opportunities Fund and CD Private Equity Fund I, II, III and IV. The move was part of its broader strategy to exit non-core businesses, as well as on the back of investor feedback.

Today, E&P Investments named K2 Asset Management as the new RE for all six schemes. It has also been selected to take on the role of trustee of the CD III Australian Wholesale Fund.

E&P Investments said a range of factors led to its selection of K2, including its extensive experience and expertise in the provision of RE and trustee services, as well as a competitive fee proposal.

The appointment must go to unitholder votes, to be held on June 19 and 27, it noted.

If successful, the mandate would add a collective $1.68 billion to K2's funds under management and advice.

"This growth cements the extensive investment in the RE/Trustee pillar of the business," K2 said.

It added that, as part of its proposal, K2's board commenced the search for an independent non-executive director to join the board.

