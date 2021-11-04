NEWS
Financial Planning
E&P Financial Group hit with class action

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   12:22PM

Piper Alderman launched a class action against E&P Financial Group and its former chief executive Alan Dixon for allegedly providing conflicted financial advice and engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct.

The law firm has taken Dixon and E&P Financial Group (EP1) to the Federal Court, and also named subsidiary Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services in the lawsuit for their alleged involvement in providing bad advice to retail clients who invested in its ASX-listed US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).

Piper Alderman claims that DASS representatives failed to act in the best interests of investors and put themselves first to "improperly use their position to gain advantage for themselves".

The statement of claim went on to say that the actions of certain former executives "knowingly induced or procured DASS to breach fiduciary duties" owed to investors.

Former chief executive Dixon stepped down in mid-2019 amid the controversy surrounding URF, which saw its performance tank and at one point returned -76.1% in the year to March 2020.

The firm changed its name from Evans Dixon to E&P Financial Group following Dixon's exit.

URF traded as high as $2.30 per share in 2016, before its troubles began, to currently 31 cents per share at the time of writing.

ASIC pursued E&P last year, alleging a representative failed to look after client's best interest, individual circumstances and potential conflict of interest while putting their money in the troubled URF and related products between 2 September 2015 and 31 May 2019.

Last July, ASIC dropped its Federal Court case against EP1's financial advice arm and instead ordered DASS to pay $7.2 million in penalty and $1 million to cover its legal costs.

EP1 said that it is reviewing Piper Alderman's claims and intends to defend itself.

"Given the proceeding is before the court, EP1 does not propose to provide any further commentary in relation to the proceedings at this time," EP1 told the ASX today.

EP1's shares went into a trading halt on November 3 in the lead up to announcing that it has been slapped with a class action. Its shares tumbled from 60 cents per share to 54 cents upon the announcement.

Read more: E&P Financial GroupPiper AldermanURFDASSAlan DixonFederal CourtEvans DixonUS Masters Residential Property Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

