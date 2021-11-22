NEWS
Investment

Downward fee trend hits ESG

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   12:43PM

Across asset classes there is significant downward pressure on institutional asset management fees, according to new research from bfinance.

The study's key findings include a reduction in the cost of active global equities strategies with ESG requirements, where the median fee for a 100 million mandate has decreased by 14% since 2016.

Bfinance theorised that more managers entering the ESG space has resulted in heightened competition for assets and a refinement in pricing.

The research also found management fees for renewable energy infrastructure strategies have fallen by 8% since 2016 and performance fees have also declined. However, fees for infrastructure strategies and private market strategies outside of renewables have remained resilient.

US high yield strategies saw median fees decrease by 15% since 2017, bfinance reported, while fees for blended emerging market debt strategies decreased by 10% in the same period.

Multi-sector fixed income also saw the median fee decrease by 15% since 2017.

Meanwhile, hedge fund fees fell by 42% between 2010 and 2019 but bfinance reported fees have since steadied.

While fees are reducing in ESG strategies, there may still be a premium paid for impact strategies.

bfinance found that on paper impact strategies charge higher fees - however, impact managers are also some of the most open to negotiating fees.

In fact, the report found impact strategies have some of the most aggressive discounting against quotes, with nearly 30% of managers offering an upfront discount alongside the original quote fee.

"These upfront discounts are primarily available from managers whose pricing sits above the median. In these cases, managers are often seeking seed investors and competing to gain a foothold in this growing space," bfinance explained.

"There may also be a modest premium (or at least a higher median quoted fee) for impact strategies, which explicitly target and are equipped to report on social and environmental outcomes. 'ESG thematic' strategies that do not meet the threshold which we would consider appropriate for an Impact strategy were, on average, a little cheaper in terms of quoted fees."

Impact real estate, meanwhile, had diverse fee ranges. Return targets were also found to be diverse for impact real estate - and returns in the asset class are not particularly strongly correlated with quoted fee levels.

"Managers in this sector seem unsure about how to price, and investors are unsure about what return expectations are appropriate and realistic. Some investors may have reputational concerns about targeting relatively high returns for an asset class that is, fundamentally, involved in the lives of vulnerable population groups," bfinance said.

"This diversity can, however, be helpful for investors that are keen to ensure that they do not overpay. The large number of start-up funds in the space and the low transparency around pricing can give well-informed clients a strong hand in negotiation."

Read more: Bfinance
