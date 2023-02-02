Downside risk dominates Australia's economic outlook: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Australia's economy is on a narrow path to a soft landing, with downside risks.

An IMF report said downside risks to the economic outlook dominate, with uncertainty regarding global growth, commodity prices, and domestic developments surrounding wages, house prices, and tighter monetary conditions.

As such, economic growth is expected to slow from 3.6% to 1.6% in 2023, before gradually recovering.

The IMF also warned that inflation would be persistent, and above target through 2024.

"Inflationary pressures are expected to persist in the near term given high energy, food, and transport costs, lingering supply disruptions, gradually rising nominal wages and pent-up domestic demand," the report said.

Headline inflation is expected to have peaked at around 8% in Q4 2022 and to gradually decline as near-term pressures wane, reaching the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) inflation target band (2-3%).

With these risks in mind, the IMF made several fiscal and monetary policy recommendations.

"Macroeconomic policies should continue to tighten in the near term, rebalancing domestic demand and supply and prioritising a sustainable return of inflation to target," the IMF said.

"The RBA should continue raising interest rates, with the pace remaining data dependent. Near-term fiscal restraint will help support monetary policy in holding back excess demand."

Further, medium-term fiscal policy should ensure credible consolidation amid structural spending pressures, and tax reforms should help mobilise revenues, strengthen economic efficiency, and improve equity, the IMF added.

On the report, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the IMF has strongly endorsed Australia's responsible economic management at a time of growing uncertainty for the global economy.

"The IMF has provided a glowing report card for our budget and our economic plan," Chalmers said.

"The independent assessment from the IMF backs our strategy to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy that can better withstand future shocks."

The IMF stated that Australia's current financial and macroprudential policies are adequate, but recommended monitoring potential risks that could stem from, higher interest rates, high household debt, and falling house prices.