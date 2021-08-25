Douugh rolls out robo-advice

The Australian fintech launched an integrated robo-advice service for its US customers, while its current Australian robo-adviser will shortly fold into this offering.

Douugh Wealth Portfolio Jars combine technology and human expertise to allow its customers to personalise investment goals in a low-cost, diversified portfolio through Douugh's bank account.

The Portfolio Jars offer core or sustainable portfolios with conservative, moderate or aggressive options all without brokerage fees or commission. The sustainable portfolios invest in companies that improve the planet and avoids industries such as fossil fuels, tobacco, fur, military and weapons.

The portfolios invest in ETFs offered by BlackRock, Invesco, Vanguard, State Street, Impact Shares and First Trust.

"The launch of the Douugh Wealth proposition is a critical milestone on our journey to becoming a truly "responsible" financial super app - helping customers autonomously manage and grow their money to live financially healthier lives," Douugh chief executive Andy Taylor said.

"For too long, sophisticated wealth management has been a privilege reserved for the top 1%. Douugh Wealth democratises the path toward financial health for everyone regardless of where they start their wealth journey."

Goodments by Douugh launched in Australia in June as a stepping stone before Douugh's banking app attempts to break into the local market.

The Goodments by Douugh proposition in Australia will eventually morph into the Portfolio Jars offering.

Like the US offering, Goodments by Douugh is brokerage-free, the app is also commission-free, with the company claiming investors could put as little as $1 into a range of international companies.

The platform offers access to 4000 US-listed stocks as well as a range of ETFs from the likes of Vanguard, BlackRock and ARK Invest.