NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Douugh rolls out robo-advice

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 AUG 2021   11:57AM

The Australian fintech launched an integrated robo-advice service for its US customers, while its current Australian robo-adviser will shortly fold into this offering.

Douugh Wealth Portfolio Jars combine technology and human expertise to allow its customers to personalise investment goals in a low-cost, diversified portfolio through Douugh's bank account.

The Portfolio Jars offer core or sustainable portfolios with conservative, moderate or aggressive options all without brokerage fees or commission. The sustainable portfolios invest in companies that improve the planet and avoids industries such as fossil fuels, tobacco, fur, military and weapons.

The portfolios invest in ETFs offered by BlackRock, Invesco, Vanguard, State Street, Impact Shares and First Trust.

"The launch of the Douugh Wealth proposition is a critical milestone on our journey to becoming a truly "responsible" financial super app - helping customers autonomously manage and grow their money to live financially healthier lives," Douugh chief executive Andy Taylor said.

"For too long, sophisticated wealth management has been a privilege reserved for the top 1%. Douugh Wealth democratises the path toward financial health for everyone regardless of where they start their wealth journey."

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Goodments by Douugh launched in Australia in June as a stepping stone before Douugh's banking app attempts to break into the local market.

The Goodments by Douugh proposition in Australia will eventually morph into the Portfolio Jars offering.

Like the US offering, Goodments by Douugh is brokerage-free, the app is also commission-free, with the company claiming investors could put as little as $1 into a range of international companies.

The platform offers access to 4000 US-listed stocks as well as a range of ETFs from the likes of Vanguard, BlackRock and ARK Invest.

Read more: DouughGoodments by DouughBlackRockVanguardAndy TaylorARK InvestFirst TrustImpact SharesInvescoState Street
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Stockspot hires from Vanguard
BlackRock adds to APAC leadership
Vote now in 2021 FS Power50
Stellar year of returns for Aussie equities funds
Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab
Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k
Only one quarter of ETP growth from performance
Robo advice potential skyrockets
State Street hires for APAC

Editor's Choice

Stockspot hires from Vanguard

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:23PM
The robo-advice business has appointed a head of superannuation and partnerships, hiring from Vanguard.

Dealer group awards mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:45AM
A dealer group has moved a large global equities mandate to a boutique fund manager.

Fear of greenwashing worse than reality: Report

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:49AM
With much hysteria around greenwashing as ESG becomes increasingly important to investors, S&P has issued a new report theorising concern about greenwashing is often misplaced.

ClearView offloads advice unit

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:29AM
ClearView is divesting its financial advice business for $15.2 million to another ASX-listed firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.