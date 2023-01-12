Newspaper icon
Don't miss out on deep value US stocks: GMO

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   12:32PM

Otherwise known as the 'cheapest quintile', deep value stocks are the most attractive and underrepresented group within US equities today, according to GMO's asset allocation team.

While value outperformed growth by a wide margin last year, GMO stated that 2022 marked a deviation in the relative performance of deep versus shallow value. Deep value usually outperforms shallow value when value investors are up, however this wasn't the case in 2022, GMO said,

"This dichotomy has left deep value trading cheaply relative to its own history, as well as the rest of the market," the team said, adding that it believes US deep value will outperform the rest of the market by about 30% this year.

"We believe that its time to lean back into this attractive group of US value stocks."

GMO co-head of asset allocation Ben Inker echoed these sentiments in his latest quarterly letter to investors.

"For those concerned that the deep value group is a junky and undiversified group of stocks you would be terrified to hold, it isn't, and this is true for a couple of different reasons," he said.

"First, the basic pattern of deep value looking a lot cheaper than shallow value is robust to a surprisingly wide variety of different valuation measures, group construction methodologies, and weighting schemes."

Inker added that on a continuum of models and weighting schemes, GMO sees a uniform level of attractiveness for deep value.

"While the cheapest 20% of "standard value" portfolios do tend to be lower quality than the overall market, that is much less true for the other versions of value if you don't want the sector biases that the raw deep value groups give you, you could build your group sector-neutral, thereby excluding them," he explained.

"For my part, while the sector-neutral version of the deepest value stocks is indeed trading at some of the largest-ever discounts to the overall market, allowing sector biases does not meaningfully increase the absolute risk of the group and makes the resulting group cheaper in absolute terms.

"As a result, I'm happy to allow a deep value portfolio a fair bit of leeway to take the sector biases a less processed value group naturally wants."

Read more: GMO
