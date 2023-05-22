Newspaper icon
Don't discount Vietnam: Dragon Capital

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 22 MAY 2023   12:23PM

Having dropped by 34% last year, the Vietnam stock market is now seeing very attractive valuations, according to investment manager Dragon Capital.

Dragon Capital, which manages the largest and oldest Vietnam-focused fund, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL), says the size of the Vietnam stock market is now around $374 billion, and in terms of the liquidity, the turnover is almost $151 million per day.

According to VEIL fund manager Thao Ngo Thanh, Vietnam's government shows strong determination to achieve its GDP growth target of 6.5% for 2023 and control inflation within a range of 4.5%-5.0% while foreign direct investment remains resilient of around $20 billion comes to the country each year.

"The size of the Vietnam stock market is now around $231 billion, and in terms of the liquidity, the turnover is almost $565 million per day," Ngo Thanh told Financial Standard.

"Therefore, Vietnam is satisfied to be included as an emerging market."

However, she noted, there are some technical issues such as the foreign ownership limit that held Vietnam in the frontier market.

Another issue is the lack of awareness of ESG in frontier and emerging markets, which creates challenges for sustainable investors in these regions.

Dragon Capital said there must be more engagement with companies in the frontier and emerging markets if investors are to achieve their ESG investment goals.

In its investment process, Ngo Thanh said the fund focuses on ESG as risk management.

"VEIL continues to expand its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and climate change program and team workforce," she said.

"The fund remains committed to fully-integrating ESG considerations into all aspects of its investment activity, building the function for ESG scoring for the portfolio, reporting on climate change risk and VEIL is a pioneer in Vietnam in this respect."

VEIL portfolio manager Dien Vu added that advocacy is essential for responsible investors to promote sustainability and accountability.

"VEIL actively encourages its investee companies to adopt sustainable practices through engagement and advocacy, using its influence as an investor to promote positive change," Vu said.

"It also seeks potential investment opportunities in companies that demonstrate strong financial results and good ESG ethics, which align with VEIL's investment objectives."

