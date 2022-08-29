DNR Capital enters global equities, hires from Macquarie

The boutique investment company has appointed Brad Partridge to lead the development of a new global equities capability.

Partridge has been appointed portfolio manager, global equities. He has extensive investment management experience, having previously spent more than 20 years at Macquarie Group, most recently as portfolio manager for Macquarie Asset Management.

In addition to leading the function, Partridge will assist with recruitment for a global equities investment team. To date, DNR has only offered Australian equity solutions.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity for me, and I am thrilled to join the DNR Capital team and be part of this new and exciting expansion into global equities," Partridge said.

Meanwhile, DNR chief investment officer Jamie Nicol said: "The addition of Brad to the investment team provides a dedicated Portfolio Manager to focus solely on the new global offering, which will allow our dedicated Australian equites team to continue providing our clients with quality investment solutions in the Australian equities space."

"We are looking to complement and build on the successful investment philosophy and process of the DNR Capital Australian equities strategies."

DNR chief executive Robert White added: "Brad has a unique ability to add value for investors through multiple cycles, and we look forward to seeing him build on this success at DNR Capital."