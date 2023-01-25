Newspaper icon
Divestments impact Insignia FUMA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 JAN 2023   12:49PM

Insignia Financial reported an increase in funds under management and administration (FUMA) in Q2 FY23 despite divesting from JANA and AET.

Insignia FUMA was $285.1 billion as at 31 December 2022, an increase of $7.4 billion (+2.7%) on a continuing basis, and decline of $7.1 billion (2.4%) after adjusting for FUMA divested.

Insignia's funds under administration (FUA) was $201.3 billion. Despite a positive market movement of $7.6 billion, the overall FUA decreased by $0.2 billion (0.1%) due to the divestment of $6.9 billion in Australian Executor Trustees (AET) FUA, pension payments of $706 million, and net outflows of $267 million.

As previously announced on 30 November 2022, Insignia completed the sale of AET to Equity Trustees. The proceeds of $130 million, after costs, have been used to reduce debt.

As part of the transaction, Insignia and Equity Trustees have entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement, as such Insignia will continue to provide a range of services to AET under a Transitional Services Agreement.

Insignia's funds under management (FUM) was $83.8 billion. Despite positive market movement of $775 million and retail net inflows of $160 million, the Insignia experienced a decrease in FUM due to the divestment of $7.6 billion by JANA and institutional outflows of $191 million, resulting in a 7.6% of overall FUM.

As reported by Financial Standard, the management team at JANA now fully owns the asset consultant, having bought out the 45% interest owned by Insignia following its acquisition of MLC.

Commenting on the quarter, Insignia chief executive Renato Mota said the company continued to make deliberate and meaningful progress on execution of its transformation and simplification strategy as demonstrated by the sale of AET and its stake in JANA.

"Our progress over the last quarter reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering consistent outcomes for our members, clients and shareholders, and ultimately improving the financial wellbeing of all Australians," he said.

Meanwhile, in a business update on financial advice, Insignia said it maintained active advice service relationships with 1525 financial advisers as of the end of the quarter. The represents a decrease of 45 advisers over the quarter, mostly from the self-advised channel. However, the departures across the employed and self-employed channels moderated and were consistent with the industry trend for the quarter.

"The reduction of 37 advisers in the self-licensed channel was primarily from within existing member practices following reviews of their adviser bases during the quarter, and this is not expected to have a significant financial impact," Insignia said.

