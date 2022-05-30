Newspaper icon
Diversa culls more products

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022   12:43PM

The latest round of cuts sees the closure of three more sub-plans.

Earlier this year, Diversa moved to close four of its sub-plans - GROW Super, Brightday, MYONESUPER and Super Prophets - which collectively held about $70 million. Now, Diversa will close LESF Super and Macmahon Super (LAMS), MAP Super, and max Super Fund.

All members in the LAMS, MAP Super and max Super Fund products will be moved into the Smartsave sub-plan by way of an intra-fund transfer on June 30.

In notifying members of the closures, Diversa said: "Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the amount of regulatory change introduced by the federal government and regulatory bodies. These changes have increased the complexity and cost of administering superannuation funds resulting in potentially poor outcomes for members where there is insufficient scale."

Meanwhile, the Allan Gray Superannuation and Retirement, Australian Practical Superannuation (AusPrac) and RetireSelect will become part of the YourChoice Super sub-plan.

It said that transferring to YourChoice provides "the necessary scale to continue to deliver premier administration support and service", and with no changes for members.

Rainmaker analysis of APRA's December 2021 data shows post-transfer the Smartsave sub-plan will total about $650 million, including $50 million in its pension offering. Meanwhile, YourChoice will have about $620 million in funds under management, $100 million of which will be in its pension product.

While it's not clear how many members will be impacted by the latest sub-plan closures, in total OneSuper is home to about 28,000 members.

The GROW Super product was closed last month and assets transferred to Smartsave. Meanwhile, Brightday, MYONESUPER and Super Prophets were closed in March and rolled into YourChoice.

Remaining under the OneSuper umbrella is Smartsave, Superhero Super, YourChoice Super and Pearl YourChoice Super. It also has insurance only super options from AIA and Integrity Life.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that Diversa was closing the Allan Gray Superannuation and Retirement, Australian Practical Superannuation (AusPrac) and RetireSelect products. This was incorrect and Financial Standard apologises unreservedly for any confusion caused.

Read more: DiversaOneSuperSmartsaveYourChoice SuperAllan Gray SuperannuationAusPracAustralian Practical SuperannuationBrightdayGROW SuperMAP Supermax Super FundMYONESUPERRetireSelectSuper ProphetsAPRALESF SuperMacmahon Super
