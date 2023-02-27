Newspaper icon
Diverger highlights M&A progress, pipeline

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 27 FEB 2023   12:49PM

In reporting its half-year results, Diverger reinforced its commitment to inorganic growth, saying a 13% drop in profits is owed, among other things, to investment in its FY25 strategy.

Diverger reported underlying profit of $2.93 million, citing lower revenue growth, challenging market conditions and higher operating costs, reflecting the current employment environment - it added 30 staff in the period. The underlying profit is down 13% year on year.

It also said the result is due to planned investment in support of its FY25 growth strategy, part of which is to realise net revenues of $45 million. For 1H23, Diverger recorded net revenues of $15.68 million, up 6%. Revenue from ordinary operating activities came in at $64.15 million.

Diverger said it's materially ahead of its run rate on the FY25 M&A target following the acquisitions of AFSL Compliance, Priority Networking, and 35% of McGregor Wealth Management in the period. This saw it acquire $4.1 million in revenue; it's FY25 upper target is $5.3 million.

It said negotiations are continuing "with an active pipeline of opportunities to accelerate growth in shareholder returns in line with our stated strategy."

"Whilst more transformational transactions remain strategically relevant, we remain focused on proceeding only where the returns to shareholders on invested capital are justified," Diverger said.

It added that it plans to hire further business development staff as well as investor relations, HR and project management professionals.

It will pay an interim dividend of 2c per share.

As for an outlook, Diverger said: "It is expected there will be an earnings skew to the second half of the year resulting from both continued growth in revenue streams and returns on recent investments in operations, as well as the full period benefit of recent acquisitions."

"Whilst it is expected that there will be a 2H earnings skew, directors note the current uncertain market conditions that may impact the rate of growth in the short term and expect that the underlying earnings outlook is now likely to be flat relative to FY22."

