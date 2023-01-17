Newspaper icon
Technology

Diverger acquires cyber technology firm

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 JAN 2023   12:00PM

Diverger has acquired Priority Networking, an outsourced managed technology service provider with a network of 130 accounting and financial advice firms.

Priority Networking ensures the technology infrastructure of firms is operating efficiently, compliant with software developments and regulations and improving cyber protection. The solutions will be made available to Diverger's 3500 accounting and advice businesses.

Diverger has paid $2.25 million for the firm, with a further $0.45 million payable contingent on an uplift in earnings in the second year. Diverger said the acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive for FY23.

"The partnership with Priority Networking facilitates the day-to-day technology infrastructure and cyber protection servicing of advice and accounting businesses needs whilst also providing them with the support and choice they desire," Diverger said.

Diverger chief executive Nathan Jacobsen said the acquisition aligns to the business' plan to expand its service offering. It also comes at a time when financial services businesses are looking to bolster their cyber security.

"Diverger has a clear growth strategy to become the leading service provider to advice and accounting firms, and to do that, we must forecast and deliver the services they need to grow and protect their businesses," he said.

"Advisers and accountants are actively talking to us about these issues in an ever-changing environment, so it is important we fill this need as well as provide business owners access to other technology solutions."

Priority Networking was founded in 2011 by Greg Gardiner and Jacques Louw, both of which will remain as principals of the business. The business' 30 staff will also integrate with Diverger.

"We are delighted to join Diverger and have the opportunity to deliver leading technology services to a broader number of accounting and advice professionals," Gardiner said.

