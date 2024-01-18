Distribution salaries tipped to rise: Insights

A head of distribution in funds management could expect to be paid as much as $420,000 in 2024, as almost all business development professionals are expected to take home more.

According to Robert Walters' latest salary guide and market insights, the typical salary for a head of distribution working in funds management in Australia was $300,000 or more in 2023. This year, the salary range for that same role is $320,000 - $420,000.

Elsewhere on the distribution team, the salary for a senior business development manager (BDM) is predicted to be as much as $320,000, up from a range of $200,000 - $280,000 last year. A BDM could take home as much as $250,000, up about $50,000 on 2023.

Meantime, the salaries for business development associates are not expected to change, with the salary range stagnant at $90,000 - $120,000, and neither are those of key account managers, remaining at a range of $220,000 - $280,000.

Those in product management are expected to see increases however, with the anticipated salary range for a senior product manager jumping to $220,000 - $280,000 in 2024, up from $200,000 - $250,000. Product managers are also expected to see an increase, earning as much as $220,000, as are product analysts, who could take home as much as $150,000.

Meanwhile, Robert Walters expects investment specialists to see a big jump in pay this year, with the salary range jumping from $140,000 - $200,000 to $200,000 - $250,000.

With all that in mind, the survey found about 56% of financial services businesses expect to increase salaries this year, while 63% of professionals are expecting to receive one. At the same time, 58% of employees are looking for a new job this year, and 82% are feeling confident about the opportunities available in the sector.

This, the survey highlighted, is because demand for talent is very high and hiring for the sector is difficult. The most in-demand professionals, Robert Walters said, is relationship managers.

Gleaning insights from those working in financial services, Robert Walters found that the three things employees most value in an employer in 2024 are flexible working, enhanced wellbeing strategies, and a workplace in which diversity and inclusion has been embraced.