Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Dimensional names new chief executive

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023   12:38PM

Bhanu Singh has taken over from Glenn Crane as Dimensional Fund Advisors chief executive as part of a long-planned generational change in leadership.

Singh, a long-time senior investment professional at the systematic investor, will remain head of Asia Pacific portfolio management.

He brings 20 years of experience with Dimensional to the role, including more than 10 years in the Australian office.

As well as his portfolio management role, he works closely with the investment team to help design and implement custom solutions.

Crane set up the business in Australia in 1994 and will continue as executive chair.

Over nearly three decades, Crane transformed the Australian business from a small trading office to a 120-employee operation with more than $40 billion in local assets under management.

In his executive chair role, Crane will continue to be involved in the business, offering his counsel and working on specific projects.

Dimensional said it had designed the leadership transition to ensure it continues to maintain the highest standards of service in delivering its systematic investment approach to the Australian and NZ markets and in understanding specific client needs.

Read more: Glenn CraneBhanu SinghDimensional Fund Advisors
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future looking bright for advice: Survey
Dimensional launches PIEs in NZ
Millennial super fund fails to GROW
CFP Board welcomes new chair
Number one challenge for advice firms revealed
Channel Capital hires from Dimensional
Antares hires from Dimensional
New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional
Pengana Capital distribution executive exits
Dimensional to use Calastone solution

Editor's Choice

Retirees feel the brunt of inflation: Challenger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
If the current high levels of inflation continue for years rather than months, many retirees could be facing some difficult spending choices, says Challenger.

Brighter Super revamps board structure

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Having maintained a 15-person board to oversee the integration of Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business, Brighter Super kicked off 2023 with a new board composition including a new appointment.

Consultation opens on NALI amendments

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
The government has released a consultation paper outlining possible amendments to the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions relating to superannuation funds.

Four themes driving 2023: Iggo

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
Inflation, bonds, China, and the energy transition are at the top of AXA IM chief investment officer Chris Iggo's list of themes that will shape 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.