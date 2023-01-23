Dimensional names new chief executive

Dimensional names new chief executiveBY ELIZABETH FRY | MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023 12:38PM
Bhanu Singh has taken over from Glenn Crane as Dimensional Fund Advisors chief executive as part of a long-planned generational change in leadership.
Singh, a long-time senior investment professional at the systematic investor, will remain head of Asia Pacific portfolio management.
He brings 20 years of experience with Dimensional to the role, including more than 10 years in the Australian office.
As well as his portfolio management role, he works closely with the investment team to help design and implement custom solutions.
Crane set up the business in Australia in 1994 and will continue as executive chair.
Over nearly three decades, Crane transformed the Australian business from a small trading office to a 120-employee operation with more than $40 billion in local assets under management.
In his executive chair role, Crane will continue to be involved in the business, offering his counsel and working on specific projects.
Dimensional said it had designed the leadership transition to ensure it continues to maintain the highest standards of service in delivering its systematic investment approach to the Australian and NZ markets and in understanding specific client needs.
