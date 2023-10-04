Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Dimensional launches Aussie fund to NZ market

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023   12:45PM

Dimensional has taken one of its local sustainability funds across the ditch, launching it as a portfolio investment entity (PIE) to New Zealand investors.

The new PIE offering is based on the Australian Sustainability Trust which launched five years ago and currently has about $800 million in assets invested.

Dimensional has partnered with fund hosting platform FundRock New Zealand to launch it to Kiwi investors. Total annual charges for the new fund is estimated at 0.35%, Dimensional said.

"We have seen a strong appetite among New Zealand financial intermediaries for both our systematic investment approach and our sustainability strategies in recent years," Dimensional Australia chief executive and head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Bhanu Singh said.

"While some Kiwi clients are happy to continue investing through our Australian resident unit trusts, others have said the PIEs make more sense from an administration and tax perspective.

"Ultimately, we want to give intermediaries choice in how they access our investment expertise."

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Dimensional said its sustainability strategies are among its most popular worldwide, investing in equities and fixed income and designed to reduce carbon footprint exposure.

As at August end, the Australian Sustainability Trust was invested in more than 430 companies. About 25% is in financials, 22% in materials, and 12.2% in industrials.

The strategy has returned 10.04% since inception.

Read more: Australian Sustainability TrustDimensional AustraliaFundRock New ZealandBhanu Singh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dimensional names new chief executive
Dimensional launches PIEs in NZ
New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional
No one-size-fits-all approach to franking changes
Dimensional launches global ESG bond fund
Dimensional launches ESG trust
Dimensional latest to join Calastone network

Editor's Choice

Super tax break changes open for consultation

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury's clampdown on tax concessions for superannuation balances greater than $3 million has been laid out in its draft legislation and is now opened for consultation.

Super funds offer merger update

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.