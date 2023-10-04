Dimensional launches Aussie fund to NZ market

Dimensional has taken one of its local sustainability funds across the ditch, launching it as a portfolio investment entity (PIE) to New Zealand investors.

The new PIE offering is based on the Australian Sustainability Trust which launched five years ago and currently has about $800 million in assets invested.

Dimensional has partnered with fund hosting platform FundRock New Zealand to launch it to Kiwi investors. Total annual charges for the new fund is estimated at 0.35%, Dimensional said.

"We have seen a strong appetite among New Zealand financial intermediaries for both our systematic investment approach and our sustainability strategies in recent years," Dimensional Australia chief executive and head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Bhanu Singh said.

"While some Kiwi clients are happy to continue investing through our Australian resident unit trusts, others have said the PIEs make more sense from an administration and tax perspective.

"Ultimately, we want to give intermediaries choice in how they access our investment expertise."

Dimensional said its sustainability strategies are among its most popular worldwide, investing in equities and fixed income and designed to reduce carbon footprint exposure.

As at August end, the Australian Sustainability Trust was invested in more than 430 companies. About 25% is in financials, 22% in materials, and 12.2% in industrials.

The strategy has returned 10.04% since inception.