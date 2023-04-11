Newspaper icon
Digital advice association in the works

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 11 APR 2023   12:29PM

A new industry association founded by four digital advice providers has been initiated to support the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) proposed reforms and serve as a united voice before government.

The founding members and representatives of the body are Abrdn head of retirement and digital innovation Jason Nyilas, Advice Intelligence chief executive Jacqui Henderson, Money GPS founder George Haramis and Ignition Advice global head of strategy and corporate services Andrew Baker.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Baker explained the group, formed of "like-minded" digital advice providers, swapped notes during the QAR to establish common ground around some of the key issues.

"During the QAR process, we started to reach out to a range of people in this space and see if there was any common ground," he said.

"Some responded and some didn't. Following that, there were several meetings and discussions during the review. Initially it was fairly informal but became more structured at the end."

He said when the four decided to undertake joint representation they were invited to meet with the federal minister's office, where it was recommended they form an official association.

He explained the new association is focused on key initiatives and invested a lot of time with QAR chair Michelle Levy to help her better understand the role and definition of digital advice.

And there are three key goals of the association, Baker said.

These are broadening the understanding of what digital advice is and isn't; broadening the understanding of digital advice benefits for consumers and advisers; and also broadening the understanding of how digital advice improves consumer protection and reduces conduct risk at the same time.

"I appreciate our definition is not the only definition," he said.

"But we define digital advice very simply as the digital channel delivery of regulated personal advice."

He said, in practice, this form of advice will often be delivered in a hybrid manner.

"What you see happening is customers being moved between technology and the human at the point in time in which they need different kinds of support," he said.

"Most of the time it's not going to be purely digital, it's going to be a combination of technology and people."

He said there is a clear distinction between robo advice and digital advice.

"Robo advice is completely different," he highlighted.

"It's usually only online general advice which focuses on investment opposed to super or insurance and those kinds of issues," he said.

As the group looks to standardise the definition of digital advice, it also welcomes the Levy recommendations.

"Digital advice is already something market participants can pursue, but the point that Michelle [Levy] made is there are other things that will help clear the way for digital advice adoption," he said.

"Her proposal to amend the SIS Act, in particular, is a recommendation that makes it clear that super funds can spend money on providing retirement advice to their members and that's something we absolutely welcome."

The new association is still "in train" with more details to come, but Baker said there is a possibility of more members joining.

"We're happy with just the four of us but it's not designed to be exclusive or exclude other players," he commented.

"Once we have formalised, we would expect other players to express interest in joining and they're welcome to do that."

Digital advice association in the works

