Executive Appointments

Dexus on the hunt for new chief executive

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 OCT 2023   11:58AM

Darren Steinberg will leave Dexus in the new year, after more than 11 years serving as its chief executive.

While the real estate and infrastructure giant searches for his successor, Steinberg will continue as chief executive and work closely with its board to ensure a smooth transition.

"My decision to step down next year allows time for continuity," Steinberg said.

"Dexus has a team of experienced and talented people, and I will leave knowing that the business is in a strong position to continue to deliver long-term value.

"I am proud of everything we have achieved as a team for our investors, our customers and our people, and am committed to ensuring a smooth transition."

Dexus chair Warwick Negus said the board has been busy in 2023 with ongoing planning for succession and internal leadership development.

"The very high standard of governance you see in Dexus is a reflection of the attitudes of the board, chief executive and senior management over a long period of time," he said.

"We approach this decision with the benefit of a great deal of planning and will revert to security holders in the coming months post the conclusion of a formal global search when this important decision is finalised."

On Steinberg's departure, Negus said: "I have had the privilege of working alongside Darren over the past three years. His commitment to excellence and innovation is impressive."

Prior to Dexus, Steinberg served as Colonial First State managing director, property and Stockland chief executive, shopping centre division.

His next career move remains unknown.

