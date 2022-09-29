Dexus Funds Management chair resigns

Dexus Funds Management chair and director Richard Sheppard will retire from the board effective October 27, following the Dexus annual general meeting.

Upon Sheppard's retirement, Warwick Negus will become chair of the board.

Sheppard said: "Since my appointment as a director nearly 11 years ago, Dexus has refocused its strategy, divesting its exposure to offshore properties and reinvesting in high quality assets located in Australia's major cities where we have strong expertise and high-quality customer relationships."

"Today Dexus manages over $44 billion of assets across a diverse pool of vehicles in traditional real estate sectors as well as healthcare, real estate securities and opportunities funds."

He added he is pleased Negus will be succeeding him.

"Dexus is in capable hands under its board and management team as it embarks on its next phase of growth, underpinned by the acquisition of the AMP Capital real estate and domestic infrastructure platform which will add a further circa $18 billion of assets to the Dexus platform and expand Dexus's offer in the growing infrastructure sector," he said.

Negus has been a member of the Dexus Funds Management board since 2021. His most recent executive roles include chief executive of Colonial First State Global Asset Management, chief executive of 452 Capital, and Goldman Sachs managing director in Australia, London, and Singapore.

Negus is also chair of Pengana Capital and a non-executive director of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Bank of Queensland.

On Sheppard's exit, Negus said: "Richard Sheppard leaves Dexus well positioned for the future, and we thank him for his significant contribution. I look forward to leading the board as it commences its next phase of growth."