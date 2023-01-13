Dexus Fund Management bolsters board

Dexus Fund Management bolsters boardBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023 12:28PM
Dexus has welcomed Paula Dwyer and Rhoda Phillippo to its funds management board as independent non-executive directors, effective 1 February 2023.
Dwyer has been a chair and a non-executive director for over 20 years. Her executive career was previously in investment banking with both Australian and international companies, including Ord Minnett, now J.P. Morgan and Price Waterhouse, now PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Currently, Dwyer is chair of Allianz Australia and Elenium Automation and a non-executive director of Lion Beverages Group and a member of the Australian government's Takeovers Panel.
Meanwhile, Phillippo has international experience across the energy, financial services, telecommunications, and technology sectors as well as the infrastructure sector having held executive roles at HRL Morrison & Co and Lumo Energy.
She is currently chair of Kinetic IT and a non-executive director of APA Group and Pacific Hydro.
Dexus Fund Management chair Warwick Negus shared his delight in welcoming the new members.
"These are two highly skilled directors who will bring extensive infrastructure and listed experience to the board," he commented.
"These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to maintain board diversity across skills and experience."
