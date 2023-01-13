Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Dexus Fund Management bolsters board

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023   12:28PM

Dexus has welcomed Paula Dwyer and Rhoda Phillippo to its funds management board as independent non-executive directors, effective 1 February 2023.

Dwyer has been a chair and a non-executive director for over 20 years. Her executive career was previously in investment banking with both Australian and international companies, including Ord Minnett, now J.P. Morgan and Price Waterhouse, now PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Currently, Dwyer is chair of Allianz Australia and Elenium Automation and a non-executive director of Lion Beverages Group and a member of the Australian government's Takeovers Panel.

Meanwhile, Phillippo has international experience across the energy, financial services, telecommunications, and technology sectors as well as the infrastructure sector having held executive roles at HRL Morrison & Co and Lumo Energy.

She is currently chair of Kinetic IT and a non-executive director of APA Group and Pacific Hydro.

Dexus Fund Management chair Warwick Negus shared his delight in welcoming the new members.

"These are two highly skilled directors who will bring extensive infrastructure and listed experience to the board," he commented.

"These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to maintain board diversity across skills and experience."

Read more: Paula DwyerRhoda PhillippoDexus Fund ManagementWarwick Negus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dexus Funds Management chair resigns
Former CFSGAM chief joins property group
Pengana recruits former AFL player
Manager lists after $3bn merger
Soul Pattinson pockets Hunter Hall via Pengana merger
Bank of Queensland appoints new director
ANZ appoints internal audit GM
Global Wealth Partners to launch fund on ASX

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.