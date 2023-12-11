Dexus finds next chief executive

After a two-month search, the property giant has named Ross Du Vernet as its new chief executive following the recent resignation of long-term boss Darren Steinberg.

Du Vernet, who serves as Dexus' chief investment officer, will start in the new role in March 2024 and will be paid $1.5 million per annum, including superannuation.

With over 20 years of experience in the property industry, Du Vernet has a background in corporate transactions, strategy, development, and funds management both in Australia and abroad.

Before joining Dexus in 2012, he served as head of strategy and corporate transactions at the Commonwealth Bank.

Steinberg, who also joined Dexus in 2012, will continue as chief executive until Du Vernet's start date to ensure a smooth transition. Steinberg's next move remains unknown.

"On behalf of the board we are delighted to appoint Ross as the next chief executive of Dexus," Dexus chair Warwick Negus said.

"During his time at Dexus, Ross has made a significant contribution to the delivery of our strategy and repositioning the company as a leading Australasian real assets manager."

The combination of Du Vernet's deep property investment expertise, track record of setting and delivering strategy and his Dexus business knowledge makes him the ideal successor, Negus added.

Interestingly, Negus revealed the board has spent much of 2023 planning for succession, which also included executing a global search.

"The board is confident that alongside our highly regarded executive leadership team, Ross will succeed in leading Dexus through its next phase of growth," he said.

Negus also thanked Steinberg for his leadership over the past 12 years.

"Since joining Dexus in 2012, Darren has been instrumental in growing Dexus' total funds under management from $12.9 billion to $61.0 billion, while at the same time enhancing portfolio quality and diversifying the platform including into new sectors such as healthcare, opportunistic and infrastructure," he said.

Meanwhile, Steinberg said: "Dexus has a strong team of experienced and high-performing people, and I will miss working with them every day."

Steinberg added that one of his proudest achievements has been building a talented team of people who he has seen flourish at Dexus.

"It has been an honour to have been the chief executive of Dexus and I would like to congratulate Ross on his appointment as chief executive," Steinberg said.

"With Dexus positioned as a leading Australasian real asset manager, I am confident in the future under Ross' leadership."

Du Vernet said: "Darren is handing over Dexus in a strong position, and I am committed to working with our clients, the board and wider Dexus team as we deliver long-term value for investors and work towards our vision of being globally recognised as Australasia's leading real asset manager."

He added that Dexus is at an exciting stage in its evolution, with strong foundations and a unique set of capabilities in the platform.

"It is a privilege to be appointed to the role of chief executive," he said.

Dexus' share price rose on the back of this morning's announcement, climbing 7.47% after the trade opening.