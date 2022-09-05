Defensive equities strategies protect against downturn: Report

A new report has identified five distinct types of defensive equity strategies delivering protection in different ways and with very different results.

Defensive Equity and Market Downturns: Is This Time Different? issued by bfinance

revealed the main types are low volatility, income, classic quality, quality value and quality growth.

It said defensive long-only strategies have shown historic resilience during equity downturns and aim to protect capital, or at least reduce losses, during market downturns.

"The categories are very distinct from one other, as the data in the report shows, which allows investors to consider the use of multiple types within portfolio design," it said.

Low volatility strategies, at the most defensive end of the spectrum, seek explicit risk reduction.

It targets a lower volatility profile than the benchmark, typically 15-30% versus the index over a market cycle and should offer downside protection in a declining market.

The report said a minority of managers target low volatility characteristics at individual stock level, focusing on companies that individually exhibit lower price volatility.

Most, however, focus on overall portfolio level risk and invest in a broader range of companies but optimise the portfolio to deliver the targeted level of risk reduction.

Low volatility strategies are almost exclusively implemented through quantitative methods.

Meanwhile, income strategies target companies with high dividend yields. The report said most managers in this space target high dividends at an individual stock level, such that all stocks contribute.

Alternatively, or in addition, it may construct a balanced portfolio that delivers a yield premium in aggregate.

Classic quality strategies strictly target companies with strong quality traits, such as a competitive advantage within their industry, high barriers to entry, experienced management teams, products and services with enduring demand, strong brand recognition, pricing power, a strong balance sheet and high levels of free cash flow.

These tend to be stable, predictable and non-cyclical.

Quality value strategies have a clear valuation sensitivity and typically have an investable universe of high-quality businesses, but the level of valuation discount drives decisions on when, where and how much to invest.

Then there's quality growth strategies that look at growth characteristics alongside quality. This strategy is distinct from its growth counterparts as it focuses on established firms that are currently delivering a high ROIC, have a decent and expanding market share and have the capacity to grow.

This contrasts with typical growth investing that focus on companies that are rapidly growing top lines now in the expectation of future profitability.

Bfinance said there has been rapid growth within the quality segment, with a particularly high volume of new fund launches targeting quality growth.

Newer quality growth strategies tend to be more growth-oriented than the old guard of managers that used this label.

The report said it's important that investors pay close attention to the style exposures that are contributing towards or detracting from returns in defensive equity strategies.

"The median strategies in classic growth and quality growth are delivering a reduction of more than 80% versus the market index when it comes to weighted average carbon intensity, a trend we are seeing globally and within the Australian market as well, said bfinance business development director Sebastian Mays.

"Our latest findings also point to the strength of the healthcare sector across all categories of defensive equity, a trend we are seeing in Australia with a surge of interest in the industry broadly."

The report said that prior to the onset of COVID-19, managers across all five strategy types had (on average) delivered protection during periods of significant market decline.

"Low volatility managers, in particular, have captured less than 70% of rising equity market movements over the past five years. Defensive strategies of various forms are expected to hold up relatively well under inflationary conditions, the outcomes depend on whether central banks are able to engineer a soft landing," the report said.

The report concluded while defensive strategies have proven their resilience during downturns, recent market declines have brought disappointment in some and it serves as a reminder that ever crash has its own unique driver.