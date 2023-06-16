Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

Santos has admitted that its retired offshore oil and gas field Legendre has been leaking gas for a decade, throwing into doubt investor abilities to meet net zero plans.

Methane gas - a greenhouse gas 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide - has been leaking from 26 locations off the Pilbara coast, WA Today reported.

The Legendre project ceased production in 2011 and wells were decommissioned by then-operator, Apache. Santos took over management of Legendre in 2018 following the Quadrant acquisition and continued with this program and subsequent surveys.

The leaks were first detected 10 years ago, and were deemed impossible to fix. No action to stem the leaks has been taken. A further 90 decommissioned wells are yet to be assessed.

Santos submitted a plan to the offshore energy regulator NOPSEMA in early 2022 proposing further monitoring and stating that action to stem the leaks was "not technically feasible".

A Santos spokesperson told FS Sustainability that CSIRO has been engaged to undertake an in-depth monitoring program.

"Findings to date show that the gas is non-toxic and unlikely to present an environmental hazard," the spokesperson said.

"Santos is currently implementing a management plan that includes a regular monitoring program."

Major investors are concerned about the revelation.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the super fund is "concerned" about the WA well leaks and will continue in its engagement strategy.

"We continue to engage with Santos with other asset owners, both directly and collectively, on a range of issues including environmental impacts and their commitment to net zero," Blakey told FS Sustainability.

Holdings of Santos represent around 0.06% of HESTA's default option Balanced Growth's holdings, a spokesperson said.

The super fund does include methane in its assessment of greenhouse gas emissions of its portfolio holdings.

In 2022 the fund faced pressure from healthcare worker members leading to more than 150 members switching providers as part of a targeted campaign against the fund's $2 billion exposure to fossil fuels.

As at 31 December 2022, Santos shares made up 0.49% of Rest's MySuper option Core Strategy, a spokesperson said.

"We are an active owner and believe that engaging with companies as a shareholder on ESG risks is one of the most effective ways of protecting members' interests," a Rest spokesperson said.

"Rest engages with companies in multiple ways, including through its membership of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), through other collaborative engagements, and directly with companies."

Aware Super, with $193 million of Santos shares in its MySuper option, and UniSuper, with $95 million in its MySuper option as of June 2022, declined to comment.

A CSIRO spokesperson said the science agency had been engaged by Santos to undertake a surveillance and monitoring plan to further quantify the occurrence, magnitude, and temporal changes to the gas bubble seepage in decommissioned wells off the coast of West Australia.

CSIRO is not involved in seepage monitoring in any other parts of Australian waters.

A spokesperson from the offshore energy regulator said NOPSEMA has requested Santos undertake activity to show the cause of the reported seepage and required Santos to submit an environment plan to demonstrate the appropriate management of any works undertaken.

NOPSEMA declined to provide comment on the specifics of the plan as it is still under assessment.

Currently, NOPSEMA has regulatory oversight of 873 wells, as covered by Well Operations Management Plans. Of these, 457 are operational wells, 326 are shut-in, suspended or temporarily abandoned wells, and 90 that have completed abandonment operations and are pending NOPSEMA's acceptance of a final abandonment report.

The regulator is only responsible for operational and temporarily abandoned wells and has no regulatory authority to monitor wells abandoned prior to its establishment in 2012.

Jeff Waters, campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said methane should be counted in national greenhouse gas accounts, and called on the regulator to order assessments of further wells.

"We have no idea how many of the 90 or so other retired gas fields are also leaking, because nobody is monitoring them," Waters said.

This article first appeared in FS Sustainability.