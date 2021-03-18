Dealer group GM exits

IOOF has confirmed the role of general manager of alliances and distribution for one of its major licensees has been made redundant.

Jason Kriss was general manager of alliances and distribution at Bridges Financial Services, a role he held for some time.

A spokesperson for IOOF confirmed Kriss' departure last week, while also confirming the role has been made redundant.

Kriss originally joined the licensee in 2002, having previously worked in business development for a credit union.

In a LinkedIn post, Kriss thanked IOOF and Bridges for what he described as an "immensely rewarding" 19-year tenure.

"Importantly, I trust my Bridges tenure has been a mutually rewarding one. I have enjoyed playing a role growing our respective practices across the country, along with growing the customers within our alliance partners that sought advice," he said.

He remains a firm believer that financial advice makes a difference, he added.

Kriss' departure comes as part of the IOOF's wider restructure, making way for MLC Wealth and its associated licensees.