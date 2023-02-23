Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Dataset to ease policy planning for ageing population

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 FEB 2023   12:29PM

With an ageing population but no accepted approach for measuring the age of retirement, KPMG has taken the same approach used to determine life expectancy to produce an age of retirement dataset.

In producing the dataset, KPMG has determined the expected age of retirement for the average Australian as well as how their level of education changes things.

In doing so, KPMG found Australian workers' expected age of retirement is the oldest it's been since the early 1970s, with highly educated workers driving the trend into later retirement.

According to the dataset, and assuming an age of 45 in 2022, the expected retirement age for men was 66.2 years of age, while it was 64.8 years of age for women.

Just two decades ago, the expected retirement age for men was 63.2 years of age and 61.7 for women.

KPMG said there is a range of factors driving the increase. These include the shift towards service-based jobs and away from more physically demanding jobs; the increasing trend towards part-time work among older workers; and changing social attitudes towards older workers.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

An overall increase in labour force participation among women in recent years due to various policy measures was also cited, as was generally strong labour market conditions that are helping attract and retain older workers.

"The pandemic triggered a 'Great Unretirement' as a result of a strong labour market and reduced opportunities for international and domestic travel for retirees. Between 2019 and 2022 Australia's labour force added nearly 179,000 workers aged over 55, representing around a third of all new workers," KPMG director, demographics and urban economist Terry Rawnsley said.

"The increase in the expected age of retirement for women was driven by full-time employment, with the age of retirement from this type of work increasing by more than a year. Meanwhile, the increased expected retirement age for men during the period was driven more by increases in part-time employment."

By education level, improved flexibility in 'knowledge intensive' jobs are seeing people retire later, as is the tight labour market.

In 2022, Australian workers with a postgraduate degree typically retired at over 67 years old, much later than the rest of the labour force. Meanwhile, those with a bachelor degree - typically face-to-face professions like teaching - are expected to retire around 66 years of age. Finally, those who have completed Year 10 and above were expected to retire just after their 65th birthday.

Of note, Rawnsley said the tendency to retire later in life is most evident in the Greater Sydney area, which is where some of the highest rates of delayed retirement since the start of the pandemic have been seen. This comes back to the fact that Greater Sydney is home to the highest concentration of 'knowledge intensive' jobs in Australia, he explained.

Delayed retirement can have significant implications for both personal finances and government spending, KPMG said.

"An increasing age of retirement indicates that businesses will be able to access skilled labour for longer, although the data suggests that older workers would prefer to work part-time. This presents an opportunity for both workers and businesses to come together to retain skilled workers and provider older people with income, social interaction and intellectual stimulation," it said.

In creating the dataset, KPMG used labour force participation data for five year age groups from the Australian Bureau of Statistics Labour Force Survey, adjusted using detailed labour force data from the Census of Population and Housing.

Read more: KPMGAustralian Bureau of StatisticsTerry Rawnsley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Unemployment rate rises to 3.7%
Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%
Salary inflation becoming S issue for ESG managers
Mixed outlook for paraplanning: Study
Top 10 issues for super funds in 2023: KPMG
The most powerful driver of risk culture in super: KPMG
RBA bumps up cash rate
Corporate super plan seeks merger partner
FPA welcomes new board members
Challenger appoints chief financial officer

Editor's Choice

Perpetual profits halve post-Pendal deal

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:46PM
Perpetual has reported a slump in its net profit after tax (NPAT), which now sits at $26.8 million for the six months through to December 31, down from $59.3 million the prior year.

Yarra Capital awards admin, custody mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:42PM
Apex Group has been appointed by Yarra Capital Management to support its new $100 million private capital fund.

AET divestment drives Insignia profit gain

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
Insignia Financial recorded a 67% increase in net profit after tax for the first half, while also seeing a drop in its funds under management and administration of $5.5 billion.

Dataset to ease policy planning for ageing population

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:29PM
With an ageing population but no accepted approach for measuring the age of retirement, KPMG has taken the same approach used to determine life expectancy to produce an age of retirement dataset.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.