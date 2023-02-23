Dataset to ease policy planning for ageing population

With an ageing population but no accepted approach for measuring the age of retirement, KPMG has taken the same approach used to determine life expectancy to produce an age of retirement dataset.

In producing the dataset, KPMG has determined the expected age of retirement for the average Australian as well as how their level of education changes things.

In doing so, KPMG found Australian workers' expected age of retirement is the oldest it's been since the early 1970s, with highly educated workers driving the trend into later retirement.

According to the dataset, and assuming an age of 45 in 2022, the expected retirement age for men was 66.2 years of age, while it was 64.8 years of age for women.

Just two decades ago, the expected retirement age for men was 63.2 years of age and 61.7 for women.

KPMG said there is a range of factors driving the increase. These include the shift towards service-based jobs and away from more physically demanding jobs; the increasing trend towards part-time work among older workers; and changing social attitudes towards older workers.

An overall increase in labour force participation among women in recent years due to various policy measures was also cited, as was generally strong labour market conditions that are helping attract and retain older workers.

"The pandemic triggered a 'Great Unretirement' as a result of a strong labour market and reduced opportunities for international and domestic travel for retirees. Between 2019 and 2022 Australia's labour force added nearly 179,000 workers aged over 55, representing around a third of all new workers," KPMG director, demographics and urban economist Terry Rawnsley said.

"The increase in the expected age of retirement for women was driven by full-time employment, with the age of retirement from this type of work increasing by more than a year. Meanwhile, the increased expected retirement age for men during the period was driven more by increases in part-time employment."

By education level, improved flexibility in 'knowledge intensive' jobs are seeing people retire later, as is the tight labour market.

In 2022, Australian workers with a postgraduate degree typically retired at over 67 years old, much later than the rest of the labour force. Meanwhile, those with a bachelor degree - typically face-to-face professions like teaching - are expected to retire around 66 years of age. Finally, those who have completed Year 10 and above were expected to retire just after their 65th birthday.

Of note, Rawnsley said the tendency to retire later in life is most evident in the Greater Sydney area, which is where some of the highest rates of delayed retirement since the start of the pandemic have been seen. This comes back to the fact that Greater Sydney is home to the highest concentration of 'knowledge intensive' jobs in Australia, he explained.

Delayed retirement can have significant implications for both personal finances and government spending, KPMG said.

"An increasing age of retirement indicates that businesses will be able to access skilled labour for longer, although the data suggests that older workers would prefer to work part-time. This presents an opportunity for both workers and businesses to come together to retain skilled workers and provider older people with income, social interaction and intellectual stimulation," it said.

In creating the dataset, KPMG used labour force participation data for five year age groups from the Australian Bureau of Statistics Labour Force Survey, adjusted using detailed labour force data from the Census of Population and Housing.