DASH lands venture capital investment

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   12:44PM

DASH Technology Group has secured venture capital funding for an undisclosed amount from Australian firm Co:Act Capital.

This investment aims to support DASH, formerly known as WealthO2, in advancing its technology, offering improved solutions to financial advisers and licensees, aiming to streamline advice processes and implementation workflows.

DASH chief executive Andrew Whelan outlined a clear vision of what the company needs to achieve for its clients with this latest round of funding. One goal is to enhance the platform's core, allowing the delivery of custodial SMS alongside its proprietary non-custodial service.

The second objective is to provide financial planning practice clients with the first fully integrated end-to-end solution. This will enable advisers to deliver advice seamlessly from online fact finding through to modelling and the Statement of Advice (SoA), Whelan said.

DASH is specifically targeting all the key friction points in the financial planning workflow.

The first is offering financial modelling optimisations, to reduce paraplanning times by half.

Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The second is bulk delivery of digital, multimedia SoA, engaging clients without requiring their adviser to be present for every individual advice meeting.

The third major innovation is eliminating the need to rekey the same client data multiple times, streamlining the full advice workflow from online fact-finding through to investment execution on the platform.

"These are all clear differentiators when it comes to comparing DASH with other solutions in the marketplace, we are the only one that does both financial planning software and investment platform," Whelan said.

By streamlining advice processes, the technology improvements have the potential to boost productivity for advisers and their teams, alleviating administrative pressures typically experienced in back-office operations, he added.

Whelan believes that DASH's solution and vision provide a refreshing change for Australian advice professionals who have been dealing with the status quo. He further emphasised that as technology innovation is implemented within practices, financial advice will become more accessible to a greater number of Australians.

Co:Act also holds the view that DASH will significantly contribute to increasing the accessibility of financial advice for the average Australian.

Co:Act principal Ash Lambert said: "DASH's technology strategy holds the promise of revolutionising the delivery of financial advice, potentially lowering costs and overcoming hurdles in obtaining valuable guidance."

AustraliaFinancial adviceFinancial planningVenture capitalDASH Technology GroupAdvice platformAndrew WhelanAsh LambertCoAct Capital
