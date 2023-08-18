Danish pension fund hands $500m to QIC

QIC has entered a strategic partnership with one of Denmark's largest pension funds to provide exposure to European private equity investments.

The initial $500 million mandate from PenSam will be invested over three years through both co-investments and fund commitments.

PenSam manages the pension schemes for people working in eldercare, cleaning, technical service, and pedagogical care in Denmark.

The mandate will focus on lower middle market buyouts alongside established and emerging sponsors, as well as targeting control investments in high-growth companies.

QIC private equity partner and head of Europe Rune Jepsen said cyclical and structural developments in the European private equity market makes opportune timing for the partnership.

"As a long-term investor in the lower mid-market, QIC has seen a shifting landscape where traditional peer investors have migrated out of this part of the market for various reasons," Jepsen said.

"This has had a particularly pronounced effect on capital availability for emerging mid-market private equity managers, where QIC remains active on the back of a strong track record supporting new sponsors through both fund commitments and co-investments."

This structural shift in capital availability for lower mid-market buyouts has recently been coupled with a cyclical decline in capital availability for private equity in general, Jepsen said.

"In this context, both QIC and PenSam see a compelling opportunity in the current market, and view this as an opportune moment to launch what is expected to be a long-term strategic partnership," he said.

PenSam head of private capital and real assets Jeppe Starup said that, like PenSam, QIC is bound by the single objective of delivering investment outcomes for its clients.

"It is of great importance to us to work with someone who shares our philosophy and where we enter as equal partners in a close collaboration with a common goal," Starup said.

"This includes a strong focus on the consideration of ESG factors and long-term value creation.

"QIC has operated in the European market for over 15 years, investing into smaller unlisted companies and has proven its ability to deliver strong returns in a consistent and sustainable manner."

Meantime, QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa said the partnership will not only bolster QIC's capital base but also allow for an expansion of the local investment team in Europe.

QIC has been represented locally in Europe since 2006 with teams in both Copenhagen and London.

"As we look to the future and the scope of opportunities available, we recognise the significant value of local capabilities and expertise on the ground to maximise these opportunities," Rampa said.

"We look forward to continued growth in QIC's international presence in alignment with client demand."