Dalton Street fund terminated

The Dalton Street Market Neutral Trust is to be terminated this month as it is "no longer economically viable."

As responsible entity for the fund, Equity Trustees said the fund will be wound up no later than May 10, primarily due to its low assets under management.

Equity Trustees said Mantis Funds, which serves as investment manager, confirmed it did not want to pursue the fund strategy "as it is not likely to achieve significant investment scale in the short to medium term."

"We therefore consider the best course of action is to bring about the timely termination of the fund," Equity Trustees said.

Dalton Street Capital is the sub-investment manager of the fund, having become an affiliate of Mantis in September 2020 following the demise of Prodigy Investment Partners.

It was at this time that Mantis and Dalton Street took the fund on, having previously been managed by Watermark Funds Management. At the time, the fund had about $36 million in assets under management.

Fund documents show that, as at October 2022, the fund only had $2.16 million in assets and was available on the Netwealth, BT, Asgard, Macquarie and HUB24 platforms.