Cut spending and raise taxes, super preservation age: Grattan

These are just some of the recommendations from Grattan Institute ahead of the federal budget, which also include counting more of the family home in the aged pension assets and residential aged care means tests.

With Australia on course for 25 straight years of deficit, estimated to total about $50 billion a year by 2030 or 2% of GDP, Grattan Institute said the government must cut wasteful spending and raise taxes as soon as possible, adding the problem will only get worse as the population ages and climate change worsens.

Among its recommendations in Back in black: A menu of measures to repair the budget are two key superannuation measures aimed at increasing revenues.

The first is to better target superannuation tax concessions, saving over $11.5 billion each year once fully implemented. Tax breaks on super currently cost about $45 billion a year and are estimated to surpass the cost of the Age Pension by 2036.

As previously flagged Grattan wants to see super earnings in retirement taxed at 15%, pre-tax contributions of those earning over $220,000 a year taxed at 35%, pre-tax contributions capped at $20,000 a year, and earnings on balances of over $2 million taxed at 30%.

"These changes would better target super tax concessions to their policy purpose, would not change savings behaviour, and would help make the system fairer," Grattan said.

The second super measure is to increase the age at which people can use their super, from 60 to 65, over the next decade. This, Grattan estimates, would save over $7 billion a year.

Grattan said the same rationale used for increasing the Age Pension eligibility age to 67 - Aussies living and working longer - should be applied to accessing "highly tax-advantaged" superannuation. It also cited a 2015 estimate from the Productivity Commission that raising the access age to 65 would boost workforce participation by about 2%, easing pressures caused by the ageing population.

Earlier access could be afforded to those with a disability, carers, and First Nations people who typically have a lower life expectancy, the report notes.

It has also recommended freezing the Superannuation Guarantee rate to save $1.2 billion a year. Grattan said stopping the planned increases would also stop people from over saving for retirement, giving them more to spend while working.

At the same time, Grattan has suggested counting more of the family home towards the aged pension assets test, saying this could save about $4 billion a year. The main argument for this is that about 40% of the government's spending on the Age Pension is going to people with more than $750,000 in assets.

Under the current rules, only $224,500 of a home's equity is counted in the pension assets test. However, the average value of an Australian home is $880,000 and national median is $705,000. All equity above $750,000 would be fairer, Grattan said.

"The exclusion of most home equity means well-off households - provided their wealth is largely in the family home - can continue to qualify for the pension. This means taxpayers end up underwriting future inheritances," the report reads.

"Under this change, older Australians who are asset-rich, but cash-poor would not need to sell their homes if they didn't want to. They could draw down against the equity in their home, via the Home Equity Access Scheme (HEAS). If their home equity dropped to the threshold, then they would qualify for the pension, so they would still be left with significant positive home equity."

A greater portion of the family home should also be used in means testing for residential aged care, it added. Currently, the test only considers the first $193,219 of the home and only when there is no longer a spouse or dependent living in it. Grattan said the test could instead include the full value of the home or its value above a certain threshold, and residents could draw down on equity in the home via the HEAS to pay for additional aged care costs if they didn't want to sell.

"In the longer term, more substantial reforms - such as recouping the cost of aged care from people's estates (again while maintaining a generous buffer) - may be needed to ensure that funding for quality aged care services is sustainable," Grattan said.

Other items aimed at increasing revenues include redesigning the Stage 3 tax cuts so they are less generous to the highest income earners; raising GST to 15% with compensation for the most vulnerable households and 50% of the revenues shared among the states; winding back tax fuel credits for businesses; and redesigning the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax.

Grattan said that even by implementing all the tax-focused recommendations, Australia would still be below the OECD average in terms of tax collections as a share of the economy.

In terms of spending reductions, it's recommended cutting spending on major defence and transport projects; undoing Western Australia's special deal on the GST; trimming spending on hospitals, pathology, and pharmaceuticals; reducing spending on politicised grants and advertising; immediately abolishing Family Tax Benefit Part B for couples; an abolishing the Business Innovation and Investment Program visa.

"There are no easy options for budget repair, but now is the right time to begin the heavy lifting. The combination of low unemployment and high inflation makes this a good time to consolidate the budget. Delaying will only make the future challenge harder," the report reads.

"The size of the problem, and the politics of budget repair, mean that both spending and revenue measures need to be on the table. Boosting growth is important but alone is unlikely to put the nation's finances on a sustainable trajectory."